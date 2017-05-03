Construction Watch: 1225 Niagara Street

The white is off of 1225 Niagara Street. Crews have removed the white paint on the charming three-story building that is located at the northeast corner of Niagara and Breckenridge streets. Bill Breeser is renovating the property.
A 2,000 sq.ft. restaurant and three residential units are planned for the building- two one-bedroom units with approximately 600 sq.ft. of living space and a two-bedroom unit with 1,040 sq.ft.
The project was awarded $282,500 in 2015 under the Buffalo Main Street Initiative that focuses on revitalization of neighborhood commercial districts. Funding is through the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal and administered by the Old First Ward Community Association.
1225 Niagara Street functioned as a grocery and meat market with boarding rooms above. The following is from the National Register District Inventory Forms prepared to create the Upper Black Rock Historic Preservation District.
Redevelopment plans were prepared by Carmina Wood Morris.