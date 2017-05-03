Dr. Greg Daniel (ImmediateCare founder), Sinatra & Company Real Estate, and CSS Construction, the group behind the proposed Jefferson Health and Wellness Center, is inviting area residents to a community meeting to discuss and provide input on the project. The $4.5 million development, to be located at 1200 Jefferson, will bring needed primary, pediatric, obstetric and other specialty medical practices directly to the residents, many of who don’t have access to ample transportation. Medical services will also include behavioral care, nutrition and wellness. The development team plans to bring basic health and preventative wellness care to a commercial district that is currently lacking these types of amenities.
This latest development goes hand-in-hand with other mixed-use projects being co-developed by Sinatra & Company Real Estate and People Inc. These projects are being bundled within close proximity to one another, to create urban density of services for residents. Jefferson Avenue Apartments is a $21 million 85-unit, mixed income, mixed-use development.
Learn more about these developments by clicking here.
Moving forward, there will be a concentration on creating a commercial and neighborhood environment that will encompass locally-owned businesses/services, retail, and public transportation in order to build a walkable neighborhood corridor, featuring mixed-income housing. The aforementioned corridor will tie in the Johnny B. Wiley Complex with businesses on Jefferson such as M&T Bank and Tops Market.
The community is invited to come learn more about this infusion of projects, specifically the Jefferson Health and Wellness Center. The development team will be on-hand to discuss the latest news.
Community Meeting to discuss proposed Jefferson Health and Wellness Center and related area development projects
Monday, June, 19, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Branch Library 1324 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14208
Jefferson Health and Wellness Center Development Team: Developed and Owned by Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Dr. Greg Daniel, Nidus Development, and CSS Construction along with Herb Bellamy, Jr., Bellamy Enterprises, LLC
Jefferson Avenue Apartments/Commercial Development Team:
Developed by Sinatra & Company Real Estate and People Community Housing Development/People Inc.
Commercial Development: Sinatra & Company Real Estate
Community Business Outreach: Herb Bellamy, Jr., Bellamy Enterprises, LLC
General Contractor: CSS Construction