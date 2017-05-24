Comedy Action Pub Crawl

Please join us as we discuss the benefits of reducing toxins in your home and boosting your immune system!

We will be discussing Young Living Essential Oils. These oils have changed my family’s lifestyle and I would like to share them with you and your family! They are a great way to increase your health and wellness naturally. Young Living is the leader in essential oils and have been used all over the world for the past 20 years. We will be going over the most popular and most versatile 11 oils.

This class will cover:

-Dangers of toxins in your home and how to reduce them

-What an essential oil is

-How to use essential oils

-Basic safety of essential oils

-Basics on the most common essential oils

There is absolutely no pressure to purchase anything. This is an informational class. Simply come to learn more about increasing your health and wellness. If you would like to learn how to implement this wellness lifestyle, we will discuss that, but there is zero pressure.

I can’t wait to see all of you there. Let’s get oiled up and stay healthy!

