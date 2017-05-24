Comedy fans are invited to attend an upcoming Comedy Action Pub Crawl. Yes, it’s a hysterical pub crawl that involves action, drinks and comedy. The crawl is hosted by a hilarious professional comedian, who leads a gaggle of people from bar to bar, telling plenty of jokes along the way. Instead of sitting and watching a comedian in a nightclub, guests get to stretch their legs while visiting numerous watering holes along the way.
This is the rowdiest laughing batch of bar hopping comedy fans you will ever meet.
It’s a comedic feast, hosted by professional comedians that love to be in an interactive, meandering setting. Guests never know when the next zinger is coming, which is half the fun. Plus, who doesn’t love bar hopping and hanging out with unpredictable comics, all during the course of one evening?
The two-hour Comedy Action Pub Crawl kicks off at Allen Street Hardware on Friday, June 2, starting at 7pm.
To purchase your $15 ticket, click here. There are group rates.