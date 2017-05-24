Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Comedy Action Pub Crawl

1 Comment

Comedy fans are invited to attend an upcoming Comedy Action Pub Crawl. Yes, it’s a hysterical pub crawl that involves action, drinks and comedy. The crawl is hosted by a hilarious professional comedian, who leads a gaggle of people from bar to bar, telling plenty of jokes along the way. Instead of sitting and watching a comedian in a nightclub, guests get to stretch their legs while visiting numerous watering holes along the way.

This is the rowdiest laughing batch of bar hopping comedy fans you will ever meet.

It’s a comedic feast, hosted by professional comedians that love to be in an interactive, meandering setting. Guests never know when the next zinger is coming, which is half the fun. Plus, who doesn’t love bar hopping and hanging out with unpredictable comics, all during the course of one evening?

The two-hour Comedy Action Pub Crawl kicks off at Allen Street Hardware on Friday, June 2, starting at 7pm. 

To learn more about the roaming comedy tour, visit this Facebook event page. To stay tuned with this comedy series, visit this Facebook group page.

To purchase your $15 ticket, click here. There are group rates. Email ComedyActionPubCrawl@gmail.com for further info.

 

  • Sabres00

    With words like “Gaggle”, “Comedic Feast”, “Zinger” this article should have just been formatted in comic sans. Their event page says it’s hosted by a “wild Buffalo comedian”. So you have to drop $15 and hang out with an unknown someone who at one point most likely hosted an open mic night? Then you walk from bar to bar with his friends while they drink with the money you paid them all the time they make smart ass quips to strangers. Then after a few hours they take it too far and you end up getting your ass kicked because they messed with the wrong people.