Club Marcella – A Main Attraction in Buffalo’s Theatre district

Author: Kevin VanWagner

Twenty three years ago a vision was put into place to create a space for the LGBT community to feel welcome in Downtown Buffalo. Its main focus was loud music and great entertainment.

Club Marcella has provided that same vision in the Theatre District for 23 years now, and doesn’t look like it will stop any time soon.

Over the years the club has had its fair share of growing with the times and adapting to its new surroundings. At one point, the LGBT crowd would hide in their bars, but now the LGBT bars are a welcoming zone for gay, straight, and/or confused.

The theatre district was once a very unsafe place to be, but club owner Joe Guigliardo set out to help create a safe space for ALL, and many others followed suit. New life was revived into that same area in the mid 90s. That growth continued into the new millennium and keeps growing to this day. Today, this part of the city is attracting visitors and locals alike, thanks to an ever-growing list of bars and restaurants opening in the district.

After ten years being away from Buffalo, living and working in Miami, Guigliardo has returned to Buffalo and is now concentrating on running Club Marcella.

This past Friday and Saturday, Club Marcella held a grand reopening after closing for 19 days to remodel. You may say, “Ohh 19 days? That’s not enough time to do a huge remodel!” If that’s what you’re assuming, then you’re in for a big shock.

The Club has a brand new look, from head to toe. It now features two semi-private VIP areas (with bottle service available for booking your private parties), two separate rooms with a different DJ in each, completely renovated bar area and new POS system (better registers for your credit card convenience), renovated show stage area with giant LED screen, two patios, brighter restrooms, and a coffee/dessert bar.

Club Marcella will also fly in special guest DJs every Saturday for next 2 months.

With this gem in downtown Buffalo getting a facelift, you can rest assured more and more crowds of fun partygoers will be seen in the theatre district for years to come.

On Friday nights at midnight Club Marcella is known for there Life’s a Drag Showcase, featuring the best in drag entertainment. The premier drag diva showcase is the longest running show in the theatre district! Soon the club will be open on Sundays for drag as well…

This upcoming holiday weekend, as we celebrate Memorial Day with our friends and families, Club Marcella will continue its 23 year tradition of hosting a signature party – WHITE PARTY 2017. Dressing in white attire and/or costumes is encouraged. The party will be Sunday, May 28th with doors opening at 10pm. Diva Show at midnight. The club is also an 18+ venue.

So if you haven’t checked out the new look, or even if you’re there every weekend, be sure to come for a visit to Club Marcella. All are welcome to be part of our family.

Club Marcella | 439 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14202 | (716) 847-6850 | Facebook