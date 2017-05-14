Chemical No. 2 Gallery/Art Space is Up For Sale

Prolific Buffalo artist Ben Perrone is putting his firehouse gallery on the market. Only a lucky few people in any given city get a chance to live in such a fabulous historic structure. And when these types of places do get sold, it’s usually a transaction that goes under the radar. Not only is this a captivating building from the outside, it’s also a studio and gallery space. Over the years, Ben has hosted a number of smaller shows at the former Chemical No. 2 firehouse, but most people know him via his massive art installations at The Burchfield-Penney Art Center.
This is an absolutely fantastic opportunity for an artist, or anyone else that can appreciate the never ending creative possibilities of a space such as this. Ben did not include the sale price when he passed along his private listing, but did say, “I’m flexible.” He also noted that this is an 8000 square foot building, with 3000 feet of studio space, another smaller studio, an elegant loft, two bedrooms, kitchen and a “Mirrored Hall”.
I found an Airbnb listing for the house/art space that listed the following features and amenities:
Adjacent to D’Youville College, this space is unique, an old warehouse remodeled for art studios and apartments, with surrounding windows and plenty of light. Bamboo and other unique floors are interesting. A huge pool table dominates the living space. Kitchen is very 50’s style, the bath is average with a shower. The artist owner has a very unique collection, including his 27 foot “Mirrored Hall” and other huge work. Indoor parking. From the entrance or garage one walks through studio space to stairs that separate the loft from studios below. Next to D’Youville College and a few minutes walk to the famous Kleinhans Music Hall, and streets feature amazing Victorian architecture. Easy access to the Peace Bridge to Canada and the Thruway to Niagara Falls. The Elmwood Strip nearby accesses downtown and goes north to The Albright Knox Art Gallery and the Burchfield Penney Art Center.
Serious inquiries only. Ben is fielding the requests to show himself. Email him directly @ 2perroneben@gmail.com.