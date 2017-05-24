Celebrate National Yo-Yo Day In Buffalo

No matter what pastime floats your boat, chances are that there is a day dedicated to it. There was a time when the yo-yo was as popular as the hula hoop is today. Actually, there was a time when the yo-yo was as popular as Fidget Spinners are today – a current fad that is occupying endless hours of time, in and out of the classroom.

It was back in 2008 when I first wrote that hula hooping had made its return to Buffalo. Since that time, hula hoopers are just about everywhere. The yo-yo has not been so lucky, which is unfortunate because this region is where a lot of them were manufactured. Regionally, yo-yos were produced by the Hummingbird Toy Company and What’s Next yo-yo companies in Arcade, NY (42 miles outside of Buffalo).

June 6, 2017 is National Yo-Yo Day. To celebrate this region’s roots in the toy industry, 100 Acres at the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center will be hosting a celebration on that day, from 6:00 PM-7:30 PM. Why June 6? Well, that day also happens to be the birthday of Donald Duncan, Sr., who was one of the main drivers of the yo-yo fad. His yo-yos were superb, and helped to keep the toys current for many years, in an ever-changing toy industry. If Duncan was still alive in 2017, he would be celebrating his 125th birthday. Since he’s not around, we’ll celebrate it for him.

The celebration will feature demonstrations, performances, and storytelling about one of the world’s oldest toys – it dates back to ancient Greece (440 BCE).

The event will take place on the South Patio – 100 Acres at the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center | Corner of Rockwell Avenue and Cleveland Circle. The celebration will be held inside if it rains.