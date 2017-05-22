Canisius High School acquires 1140 Delaware Avenue as a Center for the Arts

A significant historic mansion on Delaware Avenue has been purchased by Canisius High School. The former home of Gilda’s Club of WNY (originally built as a private residence for the Conners family), is expected to be transitioned into a Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. This is welcome news for the 13,000 square foot facility, which has been sitting mainly dormant since Gilda’s Club vacated the space back in 2012. Located at 1140 Delaware Avenue, the mansion boasts 13,000 square feet, which will provide the high school with enormous opportunities within its arts programs.

“We have treasured our place in the City of Buffalo for nearly 150 years and are excited to be part of the growth and new energy evident all around us. The acquisition of this property presents a unique opportunity for Canisius. Our central location allows us to have a broad reach, easy access and warm welcome for students from both the city and suburbs. The new center for the arts will be a spectacular learning space and showcase for the talented actors, artists and musicians who attend Canisius.” said Fr. David Ciancimino, S.J., president.

The expanded campus location will allow the high school to concentrate on enhanced arts programming by offering:

Dedicated rehearsal spaces for music ensembles

Individual practice spaces for student-musicians

A recording studio

Architecture, ceramics, sculpture and art classrooms

The first floor will serve as gallery space for art exhibits, and as a venue for special events.

This is also big news for the entire arts community, that continues to flourish in this city. In recent years, Canisius High School has done a bang up job of staying current by developing an assortment of new building arrangements that blend updated appearances with old world character. This mansion will fit in great, as a perfectly targeted campus expansion. The future of arts programming at the high school is looking brighter than ever, and will contribute greatly to this city’s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a premier arts destination.