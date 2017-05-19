“Canalside Live” Summer Concert Series

Canalside has announced the line-up for its Summer Concert Series. This year, the concerts are no longer free. Instead they are a nominal cost – $5 ticket fee. Canalside notes that the fee will enhance the concert experience for attendees.

“In our continued commitment to our community and to Canalside, Canalside Management Group (CMG) determined that a $5 ticket price would allow us to dramatically improve the concert experience for our visitors,” said Jon Dandes, President of Be Our Guest, Ltd/CMG. “We listened to the community’s feedback and agreed with survey respondents that the introduction of the admission charge—along with accessibility to pre-sale tickets—will help put the focus of these concerts back on the music and our beautiful waterfront.”

The new fee structure will allow CMG t0 offer:

Enhanced food and beverage options inside the venue

Better crowd control with pre-sale tickets

Improvements to parking and traffic patterns before and after the concerts

Extra security measures will help to provide a more controlled environment

Anyone who purchases a pre-sale ticket is allowed one complimentary beverage, to offset the cost of the $5 ticket. Also, the United Way will be given a number of free tickets to each concert. The organization will then help to distribute those tickets, as part of the Canalside Cares Program.

Aside from offering pre-sale tickets, there will also be VIP ticketing available. VIP tickets (cost of $35) will provide attendees 21-years-of-age or older with a private entrance into a VIP Tent, two complimentary drink coupons, (good for beer, wine, soda, or water), light appetizers provided by The Dish at Canalside, private bathrooms, an up close viewing experience and a souvenir 2017 “Canalside Live” Cup.

Tickets will be available online and at Consumer Beverages locations. “The ease of purchasing a ticket at any Consumer Beverages location will provide concert goers the opportunity to guarantee their space at each show throughout the concert season,” continued LaSota.

Following is the Thursday, 5pm “Canalside Live”concert series line-up, along with one special Friday night show:

Thursday, June 15 – Gary Clark Jr.

Thursday, June 22 – Sheila E.

Friday, June 30 – The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and The Strictly Hip performing music by The Tragically Hip, presented by Consulate General of Canada and Labatt USA

Thursday, July 6 – The Tea Party

Thursday, July 13 – Ghostface Killah with Slick Rick

Thursday, August 3 – Dark Star Orchestra

Thursday, August 10 – Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Thursday, August 17 – USS

“We’re really excited about the 2017 “Canalside Live” lineup since there’s a little bit of something for everyone with this variety of acts,” said Matt LaSota, Canalside’s General Manager. “Our goal was to offer quality acts each week and to provide an opportunity for people with interests in all genres of music to enjoy a “Canalside Live” concert in a safe and comfortable environment.”

“Live music and Canalside is the right combination for a perfect summer night of fun,” said Robert Gioia, ECHDC Chairman. “We look forward to once again seeing thousands of smiling fans dancing at the waterfront.”

Exclusive pre-sale offer for Canalside Connect members starting May 19 at 10 am through May 26 at 10 am. The offer includes $5 off a VIP ticket purchase, online only. VIP Tickets can be purchased on ticketfly.com.

Tickets for all shows go on sale May, 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on ticketfly.com, or at all 17 Western New York Consumer’s Beverage locations, and at the Information Kiosk located on the Boardwalk at Canalside. All tickets purchased at Consumers and at the Boardwalk include a complimentary beverage coupon, for redemption at the concert.