Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Canalside Community Survey

0 Comments

The community has a few more days to complete a survey posted by Canalside Management Group (CMG). In the survey Western New Yorkers are asked to share feedback and provide input regarding the things that they would like to see take place at the waterfront destination. The survey starts out as a point and click (fill in the dots), and then transitions into a query-driven comment section. All in all it takes about 5 minutes to fill out. CMG wants to know what you gravitate to, and what you want more of. These responses will help CMG to make the best decisions possible, when it comes to growing and strengthening the area. 

“We know there are many aspects of Canalside that our community loves. Still, we acknowledge that there is always room for improvement and growth. But instead of considering these questions on our own, we are looking to the community for input,” said Matt LaSota, Canalside’s General Manager.

To capture this feedback online, CMG created the CANALSIDE COMMUNITY SURVEY, which can be taken anonymously/confidentially at www.CanalsideResearch.com.

“As a locally based organization, we’re committed to our hometown. It’s important for us to start a dialogue with our residents—giving them a chance to be heard,” continued LaSota. “We understand how important Canalside is to our city and region. More than that, we share in the pride Western New Yorkers feel in our transformed waterfront. And we look forward to making the Canalside experience even better, thanks to input from our community.”

The survey will be available until May 5.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising