The community has a few more days to complete a survey posted by Canalside Management Group (CMG). In the survey Western New Yorkers are asked to share feedback and provide input regarding the things that they would like to see take place at the waterfront destination. The survey starts out as a point and click (fill in the dots), and then transitions into a query-driven comment section. All in all it takes about 5 minutes to fill out. CMG wants to know what you gravitate to, and what you want more of. These responses will help CMG to make the best decisions possible, when it comes to growing and strengthening the area.
“We know there are many aspects of Canalside that our community loves. Still, we acknowledge that there is always room for improvement and growth. But instead of considering these questions on our own, we are looking to the community for input,” said Matt LaSota, Canalside’s General Manager.
To capture this feedback online, CMG created the CANALSIDE COMMUNITY SURVEY, which can be taken anonymously/confidentially at www.CanalsideResearch.com.
“As a locally based organization, we’re committed to our hometown. It’s important for us to start a dialogue with our residents—giving them a chance to be heard,” continued LaSota. “We understand how important Canalside is to our city and region. More than that, we share in the pride Western New Yorkers feel in our transformed waterfront. And we look forward to making the Canalside experience even better, thanks to input from our community.”
The survey will be available until May 5.