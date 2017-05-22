Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Can We Kick the Plastic Straw Habit for Good, Buffalo?

About six months ago, I was in a bar in downtown Buffalo, and I asked for a drink. Before serving it to me, the bartender took out a large plastic straw, dipped it into the drink, put her thumb over the top end, pulled it back out and put a small sample of the liquid into her mouth. She then grabbed a smaller plastic straw, placed it in my drink, and handed it to me. After taking a sip, I asked her, “When was the last time that you tasted one of these drinks with a straw and ended up pouring it out to start afresh?” She looked at me, smiled, and admitted “not since she learned how to make the drink.”

It’s estimated that Americans use and discard 500 million straws a day.

I thought about the two plastic straws that had simply gone to waste, and the amount of straws the bar must go through every night… every year. It must be astounding. Not only does the big tasting straw not make any sense, it’s a waste of money and an environmental slap in the face. Not to mention the tiny stirring straws that only get in the way when trying to drink. The darn things are more of a nuisance as they continue to poke you in the lip every time you take a sip. But old habits die hard, and getting people to change the way they do things can be very difficult.

This morning, a friend sent me the following video from Now This, which pretty much sums up how wasteful we humans have become. Not only have we not figured out how to stop using the small stir straws, some swank bars have actually incorporated an even larger tasting straw into the mix. When will we ever stop to think about the waste?

  • Wally Balls

    Boredom. That’s the only thing that I can think of that would cause this article to be written. Absolute and total boredom.

  • Lori

    It’s a good point. I absolutely hate plastic straws. I’ve gotten into the habit of not using them if they’re placed on the table, still wrapped when my water or drink comes. But it’s still difficult to remember to explicitly ask that one not be included automatically.
    It’s such a little thing that adds up to something huge. We’ve come around to the idea that plastic bags aren’t necessary for every purchase, so it stands to reason that we should start looking at other plastics the same way.

  • streetwise

    Thanks for regurgitating a garbage facebook video to us.

  • BuffaLife

    These are the issues the citizens of Buffalo must care about. I don’t care if we properly develop our city into a world class destination as long as we eradicate plastic straws and leftover rice containers.

    There’s a platform for these thoughts and it’s called Facebook, not Buffalo Rising.

  • Matt Marcinkiewicz

    I have a neighbor who drinks coffee through a straw. I’d imagine you’d like to have a word with him

  • Johnny Pizza

    “It was then that my wife came up with a good idea. What if all of the Chinese restaurants had an option where the customer could donate a rice container to the food pantry, along with some packets of soy, duck sauce, etc? If the customer only received the amount of rice that he or she wanted, the rest could be allocated to those who would appreciate the gesture. Just think, by the end of the day, the number of customers who would have the chance to donate a pint or a quart of rice. Even if 15% of the customers made a donation, that would still be a lot of rice.”
    Let’s take the genius idea put forth for the rice containers but with plastic straws!! Bars will be clamoring to join the straw donation revolution.