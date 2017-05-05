Campus Wheelworks Group Rides | Offers up a sharp new look – The CCC Bike Kit

Campus Wheelworks, the city’s go-to bike shop, has officially launched its summer group ride series. Along with creating a plethora of ride options for a gamut of riders, there are a number of anticipated rollouts to look forward to. In addition to organizing the group rides, Campus has come up with its new limited edition CCC Bike Kit, which, as you can see, is eye-catching and unmistakably Campus. According to Campus, “Our new CCC (Campus Cycling Collective) bike kit is a thing to behold…
“It’s a celebration of the joy of riding, and we wanted to make a kit that was supremely comfortable, high performance, and with a really cool design. We designed this with the city of Buffalo in mind. it features lightning bolts from our city flag (thanks NikolaTesla), the triple chainrings of the CCC logo in the middle, and the wildest, yet subtlest zebra stripe pattern we could come up with. We used only the highest quality materials, for a kit that will be durable and comfortable for a long time.”
Aside from the sharp look of the CCC bike kit, Campus has added one last fun twist to this year’s rides. Instead of meeting up after the rides at the bike shop, cyclists will end up at Providence Social. The restaurant has one of the best patios in town, which is perfect for relaxing after a group ride.
For more information on the summer long group rides, click here.
-Every Tuesday May-August
-Meet at the shop at 5:30 pm – 744 Elmwood Avenue
-All riders must fill out or bring a completed ride waiver every week.
-Ride announcements start at 6:00 pm and rides leave directly after.
-Every week we offer 3 different routes that we split into 5 different groups to do our best to accommodate every riders interests.
- A-Route: 30 miles at 20+ mph.
- B to A: 20 Miles at 18-20 mph
- B-Sweaty: 20 miles at 15-17 mph.
- B-Chatty: 20 miles at 12-14 mph.
- C-Route: 10 miles at 10 mph or less.
-All rides are FREE but every rider MUST wear a helmet to participate!
-We also recommend each rider has water, energy food and a spare tube.
*This year all rides will end at Providence Social for our post ride social hour – 490 Rhode Island Street
Campus Wheelworks | 744 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222 | (716) 881-3613 | Facebook