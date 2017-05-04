Cafe to Open in Conventus

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has announced the May 15 opening of the
Conventus Café, a new food operation to be located in the lobby area of the Main Street
building. The Café will be operated by Queen City Foods, and will have an extensive menu
covering breakfast and lunch items. Hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday-Friday.
The Café is primarily set to function as a “grab and go” operation, with seating for 24 people at
a mix of standard and bistro-height tables. Robert McDonnell, Senior Vice President of
Brokerage for Ciminelli, says that in the coming year they will be assessing things like volume,
food preferences and timing at the Café to better position more permanent food operations.
“As Kaleida Health and UBMD occupy their respective spaces at Conventus in the coming
months and as Children’s and the Medical School come online, we’ll be working with Queen
City Foods to further identify consumer needs. It will provide us with what we need to develop
permanent food service. But we anticipate it is going to be a very busy place.”
Queen City Foods is WNY’s ‘Grab N’ Go” food source, and will provide a delicious variety of hot
and cold items to choose from, as well as salads and bakery items. This will be Queen City
Food’s first retail food operation on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
Conventus Cafe will join Key Bank on the ground floor of the building.