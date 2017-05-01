Buffalonian Starr Valentino founds “Do Something Good For Your Neighbor Day”… and the idea takes off!

Leave it up to a resident in the City of Good Neighbors to come up with an event titled “Do Something Good For Your Neighbor Day”. In this case, Starr Valentino founded this day of care and consideration seven years ago! The day continues to grow from year to year, according to Valentino. Recently, his altruistic efforts have garnered a lot of recognition from local politicians who have granted him a ceremony at City Hall on May 16, 2017. The day of tribute has also extended to national communication channels, and has taken on a life of its own. In 2015, Valentino received a “proclamation” from the City of Portland Oregon. Today, over 100 cities recognize this day.
“Now Councilman David Franczyk is sponsoring a ceremony,” said Valentino. “I have received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Brian Higgins. I have received an Executive Proclamation from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. I received a Proclamation from Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. May 16, 2017 in Buffalo, Erie County and all of Western New York is a day dedicated to “Do Something Good For Your Neighbor Day“.
Valentino says that the day, dedicated to helping and kindness, has taken on national significance. “[Due to grassroots and political will] hundreds of cities from coast to coast will recognize this day,” Valentino added. “Millions of Americans will express love and kindness, throughout neighborhoods, in acts of compassion, sharing, and caring. Lets all stand together in a unified effort of love for all of humanity.”
In an effort to continue to roll out the message, Valentino continues to spread the good word via any channels that are available to him. “So open up your heart to someone in need or to that special someone in your life,” he noted. “Let’s make this a day of celebration of love. Let’s celebrate this day by spreading love and acts of kindness throughout all the neighborhoods of Buffalo and Erie County.”
Lead image: Valentino receives the Rotary Club of Atlanta’s “Legends Award”