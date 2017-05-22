Buffalo State set to Break Ground on New Alumni & Visitor Center

Buffalo State is set to break ground on the new Jacqueline Vito LoRusso Alumni & Visitor Center. A ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 23. Once built, the 10,800 square foot structure will be home to visiting alumni, as well as a place for all campus visitors, including students and their parents. That means that Grant Street will become more of a focal point for the school. If the corner of Grant Street and of Rockwell Road is the center of activity for prospective students, as well as returning alumni, then that bodes well for the long-neglected commercial strip. There are still plenty more opportunities at hand, as this “other end” of Buffalo State continues to see investment.

“For our community of more than 100,000 alumni, this new center will provide a place to reconnect and a place to provide quality programming,” said Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner. “In addition, when prospective students visit Buffalo State, their tours will start at the center. In essence, we envision the Jacqueline Vito LoRusso Alumni & Visitor Center becoming an inviting gateway to the campus.”

This $6.9 million project was made possible thanks to state grants and private donations. The building is being named in the honor of Jacqueline Vito LoRusso, who donated a $1 million gift to Buffalo State. LoRusso earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education in the ’60s. She is currently the owner of a rental property management firm called JVL Management Company, here in Buffalo. This is not the first financial gift that she has bestowed upon the college.

The project is expected to wrap up summer 2018.

Building design: HOLT Architects of Ithaca, NY

Builders: Javen Construction Company, Inc., of Penfield, NY

Buffalo State Ceremony: Tuesday, May 23, 4 p.m.

Program to be held under a tent in the northwest corner of Lot R-14 (see map)