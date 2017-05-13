Everyone has been asking/wondering when the next Elmwood Village Porchfest will take place. We’re happy to say that Porchfest will officially be held on Saturday, June 3, from 1 PM to 6 PM. That means that you still have plenty of time to rally your friends together, to attend this spectacular event.
Porchfest is spectacular in so many ways. In 2016, the Porchfest series escalated to a whole other level. Some of the Porchfest parties were so big that they spilled onto neighboring lawns and almost into the street.
If you’re not familiar with Porchfest, the concept connects musicians/bands with people who own houses with porches. Music fans travel around the neighborhoods attending the free shows, which feature a wide range of talented acts. Attendees track down the various bands/porches by visiting buffaloporchfest.org, where they can find all the information that they need to have a quality experience.
Here’s an example of what you might find:
The Porchfest website allows people with porches to connect with the bands/musicians, and vice versa. Being a part of Porchfest is a real blast. Neighbors get to show off their beautiful porches, and in the process, the streets come alive with people, on foot and on bike. This is a biannual event (spring and fall) that is sponsored by the Elmwood Village Association.
Lead image: Buffalo Porchfest