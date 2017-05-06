Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo May Day 2017

0 Comments

A May Day rally in support of a new Community Economy is being held at New Skateland (Main and Ferry Streets) on Sunday, May 7, 2017. The event will be emceed by Open Buffalo Emerging Leader India Walt and will feature William Yelder impersonating A. Philip Randolph, drummers from the African American Cultural Center and poet Eve Williams, as well as youth poets from Just Buffalo Literary Art Center.

Due to the weather, the event will now start at 2pm, and will be held inside the roller rink. 

2-3pm: RALLY

Invocation from the drummers of the African American Cultural Center

Emceed by India Walton

Poetry readings by Eve Williams Wilson & young writers from Just Buffalo Literary Center

An A. Phillip Randolph (founder Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters) reenactment by William Yelder

A puppet parade hosted by Art for Resistance Buffalo w/the 12/8 Path Band at the helm

Food from the West Side Bazaar

3-5pm: SKATE PARTY with Dj Sike Adisa & Dj Lydia Bflo

Hip hop set from We Stole The Show

#MayDay2017

Hosted by Crossroads Collective

Folks will be able to learn about the Crossroads Collective and its various campaigns. The Crossroads Collective is a first-of-its kind alliance committed to building a new community economy. They are activists, creators, growers, grassroots educators, organizers, and researchers who realize that all of today’s major challenges for community justice are linked, and equally important.

