A May Day rally in support of a new Community Economy is being held at New Skateland (Main and Ferry Streets) on Sunday, May 7, 2017. The event will be emceed by Open Buffalo Emerging Leader India Walt and will feature William Yelder impersonating A. Philip Randolph, drummers from the African American Cultural Center and poet Eve Williams, as well as youth poets from Just Buffalo Literary Art Center.
Due to the weather, the event will now start at 2pm, and will be held inside the roller rink.
Buffalo May Day 2017
2-3pm: RALLY
Invocation from the drummers of the African American Cultural Center
Emceed by India Walton
Poetry readings by Eve Williams Wilson & young writers from Just Buffalo Literary Center
An A. Phillip Randolph (founder Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters) reenactment by William Yelder
A puppet parade hosted by Art for Resistance Buffalo w/the 12/8 Path Band at the helm
Food from the West Side Bazaar
3-5pm: SKATE PARTY with Dj Sike Adisa & Dj Lydia Bflo
Hip hop set from We Stole The Show
Hosted by Crossroads Collective