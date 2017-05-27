Fans of classic fantasy, fantasy history, and urban fantasy are invited to attend the 2107 Buffalo Fantasy & Magic Festival, set to be held at The Central Terminal over three consecutive days in June. This is the event that is “created by magic and fantasy fans, for magic and fantasy fans.” It’s the festival that is “not to be missed.”

2017 themes include classic fantasy, cult movies, and urban fantasy. Visitors will come across a broad spectrum of fascinating subject matter, such as ancient cultures, beasts & monsters, fairy tales, legends & mysteries, robots, and wizardry.

As you can probably imagine, this is a super family friendly affair that is of interest to all ages. The event features contests, demos, special guests and vendors. For example, here are just some of the attractions set to be held…

Greet and meet with celebrity guests from movies and TV.

“Bazaar Buffalo” Merchant Village – really cool stuff!

Experience artistic displays, fun exhibits, and demonstrations all weekend long, including a fantasy forest of “Tree Spirits”.

Door prizes given randomly all weekend.

Exclusive Fantasy themed paintball shooting gallery.

“A Room of Seers,” offering authentic Psychic Readings and Tarot Cards. Also crystals, Palmistry, pendulums, tea leaves, etc.

Great local artists, authors, experts, speakers, and vendors, covering a wide variety of related topics of interest. A local creature maker will be creating fantasy characters exclusively for this event.

Unique contests, games, a “Kids Zone” play area, costumed characters, interactive inflatables, and even exclusive games open to all experience levels (Details Upcoming). Kids 10 and under are free. Magician Dan Pritchard performing strolling Street Magic on Saturday, all day.

The North Ridge Star Wars FanForce, representing all weekend long. Exclusive photo ops throughout the host location’s historic Grand Concourse. For example, have your picture taken with a Goblin… if you dare.

Kid’s Zone

Buffalo Central Terminal “Behind the Scenes” tours, including ghost tours*.

Including the first ever Game of Thrones costume contest for cash and prizes.

Welcome to the Buffalo Fantasy & Magic Festival

“Where Adventure is KING!”

Buffalo Central Terminal 495 Paderewski Dr. Buffalo, NY – Buffalo’s “Castle on the Hill”

June 16th 5pm – 9pm

June 17th 11am – 7pm

June 18th 12pm – 4pm

$8 Advance / $10 at door / $18 Weekend Pass

Kids 10 and Under are FREE

Father’s Day Special – Dads who come to the door with at least one child on Sunday, June 18th, only $5 Admission at door

Single Day Ticket

Weekend Pass

*Ghost Tours require an additional ticket

www.beyondghosts.com