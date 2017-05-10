Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Bisons Star Wars Night

It’s time to grab your lightsaber while cheering on the Buffalo Bisons at Coco-Cola Stadium’s annual Star Wars Night X. This is the event where the crowd gets to geek out for an evening of baseball.

Each year, The Buffalo Bisons professional minor league baseball team (Triple-A) goes all out, for a far-out foray into a fantastical world filled with a number of the lovable (and a few of the despicable) Star Wars characters who will be attending the game. 

Whether you’re a youngling, a padawan, Jedi, Jedi Knight, or even a Jedi Master, you’ll love this spectacular evening dedicated to The Force. Heck, maybe you’re more akin to Darth. No matter, Star Wars Night X is for each and every fan of this epic tale, which takes place in not so far away Downtown Buffalo. 

Come join the Bisons for this signature event on Saturday, June 3 as they battle it out against the Charlotte Knights (6:05 pm). The evening is presented by Alfred State College and benefits the Compass House.

Buffalo Bisons Star Wars Night

Saturday, June 3, 2017

6 PM – 11 PM

Coca-Cola Field

One James D. Griffin Plaza, Buffalo, New York 14203

