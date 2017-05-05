BPO presents “best fairy tale ever” – Wagner’s epic “Ring” | Kleinhans gets lightmapped for the first time!

“It’s the best fairy tale ever” says JoAnn Falletta, the Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. And, she says, it inspired the books, the movies, and more from “The Lord of the Rings,” “Harry Potter” to “The Game of Thrones.” It’s 19th Century German opera composer Richard Wagner’s [say “REE-kard VAHG-nurz”] monumental, four opera, “Ring Cycle” about the Niebelungs who forged a ring of gold, but then put a curse upon it, a curse that ultimately brought the Norse gods to destruction. And even though the music is beautiful, who has time, or even the opportunity, to see four full length operas?
That problem inspired Falletta to program “Wagner’s World of the Ring” to bring the music and the story down to a realistic concert length to be enjoyed by everyone.
In conversation she describes how seven orchestral highlights from the 17-hour “Ring Cycle” by Richard Wagner (with music from Das Rheingold, Die Walküre, Siegfried and Götterdämmerung) compress this timeless mythological fairy tale into a two-hour multimedia extravaganza! Local acting favorite Doug Zschiegner of Road Less Traveled Productions will narrate as JoAnn Falletta and the BPO will take us on a musical journey through Wagner’s epic work of love, greed, revenge and jealousy, both in our earthly world and the realm of the Norse gods. Light mapping by Projex should add a stunning visual element to this concert without the use of a movie screen (which has a tendency to muffle the sound of the orchestra). Two opportunities await: Saturday night, May 6 at 8:00, and Sunday afternoon, May 7, at 2:30, both concerts at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo.
