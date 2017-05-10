“Bike Trains” Available for Commuters on Bike to Work Day

Bike to Work Day is coming up on Friday, May 19. On that day, everyone with a bike, or access to a bike, is welcome to suit up, gear up, and get to work via bike.

If you’ve always thought that it would be great to participate in the bike awareness campaign, but you didn’t want to “go it alone”, then fear not! In 2017, four “bike trains” will be organized so that individual riders can join up with a group (or train). This event is being orchestrated by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and GObike Buffalo. The rides will be led by experienced cyclists.

As part of this bike commuting initiative (part of National Bike Month), cyclists will embark from one of the designated start locations. These four group treks will lead directly to the Medical Campus, where there will be a Bike to Work Day breakfast, along with a short celebration that includes remarks by GObike Buffalo Executive Director, Justin Booth and BNMC President and CEO, Matthew Enstice.

Anyone looking to participate in the group ride with designated route can sign up for a specific location at bit.ly/2paStPz. The meeting times and start locations are as follows:

MLK Park at 7:45 am with Henry Raess, GObike Buffalo Event Manager

LaSalle Station at 8:00 am with Bill Smith, Director of Access for Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

City Hall at 8:15 am with Justin Booth, Director of GObike Buffalo

Ferry and Richmond Avenue at 8:15 am with Jen White, Executive of Reddy Bikeshare



Riders can use their own bikes, or they can get onboard with the Reddy Bikes program. The informal breakfast and short celebration will take place at Ellicott Street and North Oak Street on the Medical Campus beginning at 7:00 AM. Free minor bike repairs will be available, to ensure that your bike is “road ready”.

If you’re not interested in participating in these group rides, consider starting your own group ride with neighbors and friends. Or you can start with the group, and peel off from the pack whenever you want. Or attend a group ride, grab some breakfast at the Medical Campus, and then depart for work from there, sufficiently fueled up. Or even head out on your own, and join other cyclists to make a statement that Buffalo needs to continue to advance pro-bike measures throughout the region.

For a list of all Buffalo Bike Month activities and events, click here.

*Medical Campus employees are also eligible for free Reddy Bike share memberships and can sign up by emailing gobnmc@bnmc.org.