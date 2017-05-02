Bike Month Calendar of Events

Every year, Buffalo celebrates Bike Month. Starting in May, the city kicks into high gear, by throwing bike friendly events, rides, parties, seminars and anything else that relates to our self-propelled two-wheel modes of transport. As you can see, there’s a full schedule of events, aimed to get you out on the road. It’s time to get outside. It’s time to get social. It’s time to discover your city. It’s time to get on your bike!
Bike month is sponsored and organized by the fine people at GObike Buffalo!
A light breakfast for cyclists arriving downtown. Every Wednesday in May.
Dust off your bike and get ready to ride this season, starting with a ride down to this Bike Month celebration with bikes, beer and Mexican-inspired food! GObike will host several low-key workshops from fixing flats to learning more about bike culture in WNY. RSVP required. Proceeds benefit GObike.
Tour de Cure – Hunt for the Cure
At 9 am head to any Reddy Bikeshare location, find the entry form with coordinates to a mystery location and–using a Reddy bike or your own–find your way to to food, drinks, music and raffle prizes!
Join us for an editorial writing session for the Buffalo News on bike safety, etc. Bring your laptop, ideas, and/or the ol’ pen and paper.
Building community through bicycle culture.
Join East Side Bike Club, GObike Buffalo and other local organizations for bike skills + safety, a group ride and more!
Join us for a ride celebrating women on bikes!
Slow Roll Buffalo’s Bazaar Ride through the West Side
Free community ride open to all skill levels, 10 miles round-trip with an after-party including food, drinks & music. Mass Ave Park after-party co-hosted by PUSH Buffalo & West Side Bazaar.
Five weekly group rides in the City of Buffalo. Perfect for riders of every level, this event has something for everyone! Every Tuesday in May.
A light breakfast for cyclists arriving downtown. Every Wednesday in May.
Join Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus staff, Mayor Byron Brown, and our lovely bike community as we break bagels and celebrate National Bike to Work Day! Every person who rides to work on this day will be entered in a raffle to win cool stuff. Breakfast and bike portraits also included.
The SkyRide is our signature annual event–a fundraising bike ride that includes an incredible, scenic ride over the 100-foot tall Buffalo Skyway. After the ride is a bike-themed festival for riders, their families and the general public. This year we have some big plans…
Mobile Repair at Food Not Bombs
Fix your bike for free while enjoying Food Not Bombs’s weekly food share. Every Monday in May.
Slow Roll Buffalo’s Southside Ride
Free community ride open to all skill levels, 10 miles round-trip with an after-party including food, drinks & music. After-party split between First Ward cornerstones Gene McCarthy’s and Cook’s.
Ride a portion of the marathon route with Slow Roll on the Friday before the Buffalo Marathon, after-party to follow.
A group ride highlighting the refurbished bike path, bike/pedestrian bridge and scenic overlook along the waterfront.
Ride the Outer Harbor as part of the inuaugural Totally Buffalo Festival.
Slow Roll Buffalo’s Memorial Day Ride
Free community ride open to all skill levels, 10 miles round-trip with an after-party including food, drinks & music. After-party on the deck of the USS Little Rock.
A light breakfast for cyclists arriving downtown. Every Wednesday in May.