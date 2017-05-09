Big Reveal: 2929 Main Street

DF Fusion Investment Inc. is proposing a significant project at the Keystone Corp. site at 2929 that includes apartments and commercial space. It is located between Bethune Lofts and the increasingly out-of-place Monro Muffler facility, nearly across the street from the LaSalle Light Rail Station and at the terminus of Hertel Avenue. The project involves renovations to two existing Keystone Buildings closes to Bethune Lofts (photo bottom) and construction of a five-story new building. Architectural Resources is designing the project.
The Buffalo Planning Board kicked-off the environmental review of the project yesterday. From the Project Application:
The Site has been used for industrial purposes for nearly 80 years and this project represents a much-needed transformation of the Property from industrial to primarily residential purposes. The project includes the demolition of a complex of heavily-impacted structures and the redevelopment of the less-impacted structures along the south-western boundary of the Property for approximately 320 residential units targeted toward graduate students and other accessory retail and commercial uses. There will be approximately 200,000 sq.ft. of residential and 12,000 sq.ft. of retail/commercial uses.
During and after the environmental remediation is started, construction will begin on the new facilities. At first, the remaining structures will be stabilized and work will begin toward their conversion to residential and supporting uses. After the environmental remediation is complete, construction of the new building will begin in earnest. It is expected that the environmental remediation will take 6-9 months and construction will take 18-20 months, with a total construction period of approximately 24 months. Ultimately, the Project will create new, high-quality residential options for students and others living and working in the area and replace an aging industrial facility with a vibrant and modem residential facility.