Big Deal: Krog Buys Trico

What is the going price on a 600,000 sq.ft. industrial property, vacant for over a dozen years, on the edge of the Medical Campus, and bought as-is? $45,836. That is what Krog Corp’s 791 Washington LLC paid for the Trico complex today. Buffalo Brownfield Restoration Corporation, an affiliate of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, was the seller.

Krog has already started work on the much-anticipated $69 million effort to redevelop the complex for a mix of uses. Plans call for select demolition to create an inner courtyard. Uses include an extended-stay hotel to serve the Medical Campus, market-rate housing, retail, and office space. Interior parking for 300 cars is also planned.

    But just a few years ago, everyone said it was eyesore and needed to be torn down for the good of the city!