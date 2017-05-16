Big Deal: 185 Allen Street Sold

Cue the Hallelujah Chorus!
There is a new owner for Allentown’s largest head-scratcher: 185 Allen Street. The two-story building across from Towne Restaurant and next to Cantina Loco has been vacant for years. Its new owner, The Right Way Inc., is affiliated with Cantina Loco co-owner Jay Mackiewicz. The property sold for a whopping $740,000 today. Canadians Michael and Cecile Cramer were the sellers. Finally.
From Queenseyes’ post in July 2015:
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry regarding this one. For over a decade 185 Allen has been sitting vacant. The last tenant to occupy the space was Drool. Ack! This is one of the last holdouts when it comes to wasted opportunities. The storefront sits between Cantina Loco and Allen Burger Venture – two extremely successful businesses.
Over the years countless entrepreneurs have taken a whack at this property, trying to get return phone calls and straight stories. Maybe even a lease. In the end, they all came away frustrated with the handlings.
Says one local upon hearing the news, “That’s friggin’ unreal. Huge weight lifted in Allentown.”