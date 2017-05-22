Big Deal: 1100 Main Street Sold

A building on the edge of the Medical Campus has sold to a likely buyer. Ellicott Development purchased 1100 Main Street today for $2.7 million. The purchase includes two small parcels at 63 and 65 Linwood Avenue that are used for parking. 1100 Main Street Associates LLC was the seller and had listed the building with a $3.475 million asking price.
The 38,682 sq.ft. building lost its primary tenant when collections firm ABC Amega relocated to 500 Seneca Street. University Pediatric Dentistry occupies a quarter of the building under a long-term lease.
The properties are next to the recently-renovated Waldorf and Wayne Apartments and across the street from Ellicott’s proposed six-story office building at 1091 Main Street that will also reuse the Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
