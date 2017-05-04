Better Look: The Forge

Stuart Alexander and Associates, SCG Development and Dr. Rhonda Ricks will be presenting their plan for a multi-phase, mixed-use development on the former Buffalo Forge site at Broadway and Mortimer Street to the Planning Board on Monday. Apartments, for-sale townhouses, and commercial space are planned.
The $48 million project will occupy a 7.98 acre portion of the Buffalo Forge property.
From the Project Application:
The Forge will be comprised of a 159-unit mixed income multi-family property with approximately 80 percent of apartments that would be available for workforce families and other residents earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) as well as 25 townhomes available for homeownership. Many of Western New York’s working families will qualify. Area median income is $67,300. A family who earns $40,380 is eligible. In addition, 20 percent of the apartments will be available for tenants earning above 60 percent and up to 130 percent of AMI, which ranges from $40,380 up to $87,490.
The development will also include an attached commercial space (10-15,000 square feet) facing Broadway that will offer services and products to the residents and surrounding community.
The apartment building will be four-stories along Broadway and three-stories along Mortimer Street. There will be 25 townhouses constructed along the north end of Mortimer across the street from the Sycamore Village subdivision and also along the south side of Sycamore Street. Silvestri Architects is designing the project.
Vehicle access to the townhouses will be from laneways that border a surface parking lot internal to the site (above).
Exterior materials will include aluminum panels, horizontal lap siding, aluminum railings, brick veneer, and architectural block.
The Buffalo Forge site has been vacant for over a decade. In 2006, current owner Howden Buffalo applied for and received permission to demolish the factory covering a full city block along Broadway, Sycamore, Spring and Mortimer streets due to unsafe conditions and structural problems.
Stuart Alexander and Associates (SA+A) is a NYS-certified Minority Owned Business Enterprise and has been developing affordable, market rate and mixed housing since the firm’s inception in 1976. SA+A Development has completed the renovation and new construction of over 1,500 affordable, market rate and mixed income units in Western New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.
R+A+R Development: R+A+R Development is led by Dr. Rhonda Ricks and is the first Minority Woman Owned Development firm in Buffalo N.Y. R+A+R Development and SA+A Development are currently partnering on the historic renovation of the Parkview Apartments located across from Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
SCG Development: SCG Development is a privately held Development Company founded in 2007. They have developed over $480 million of residential units which include affordable housing, adaptive reuse and historic renovation in ten states.
over 4,000 units.