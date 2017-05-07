Better Look: 1299 Delaware Avenue

TM Montante Development and Morgan Communities are heading to the Planning Board on Monday to discuss their plans for the first mixed-use building in the Lancaster Square at Gates Circle project. The proposed six-story building will be located at the northeast corner of Delaware and an extended Lancaster Avenue. It will wrap around the Canterbury Woods at Gates Circle building that is nearing completion.
From the Project Application:
The approximately 67,000 sq.ft. building will provide for sixty new market rate residential units and three new retail spaces. The retail spaces will be located on the ground floor of the building and total approximately 6,000 sq.ft.
The developer will provide parking for residents, employees and visitors to the site in the existing parking ramp, and a number of on-street parking spaces. In the event the parking ramp is not available for project occupancy at the time of project completion, the developer will also utilize a surface lot behind 40 Gates Circle.
In early 2017, TM Montante entered into a strategic partnership with Morgan Communities, based in Rochester, to complete the build-out of Lancaster Square. Morgan Communities is a family owned real estate business with a significant portfolio that includes more than one-hundred eighty properties in fourteen states. They have successfully completed urban redevelopment projects in historic neighborhoods in cities such as Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Rochester.
Work on the six-story building is expected to begin this summer.
