Banana Phone Startup Creates a Phone with Appeal

Remember a while back when the retro phone handset first came out? The one that simply plugged into the smartphone headphone port, which allowed a caller to speak on a retro phone mouthpiece and receiver (like this). Now, a Buffalo company has taken the handset idea to an entirely different level.
In this updated model, the caller still gets the convenience of talking on an old school handset, it’s just that the handset is now in the form (and appeal) of a banana, and it’s completely wireless. This Bluetooth enabled handset version puts some technological smarts into the handset, which makes it an almost indispensable phone accessory.
Buffalo startup Banana Phone takes a bite out of Apple accessory market.
The Banana Phone concept was developed by two Buffalo natives, Max Brown and Brian Brunsing, and a Toronto native, Charlie Katrycz.
The three have just launched a crowdfunding campaign with the goal of raising $30K, which, when complete, will allow the phones to be shipped this fall. Of course, the crowdfunding benefits are many, and every person that contributes (starting at $40) gets (at least) a banana phone with sticker pack and charger.
According to Max, “Talking on a banana has never been easier, as the wireless device uses your voice not your thumbs.”
At the end of the day, the Banana Phone is not all fun and games… although it’s mostly fun and games. The Banana Phone team has created a partnership with Gearing up for Gorillas, a non-profit dedicated to the conservation of wild mountain gorillas. 1% of the sales will be allocated to the cause. “Talk more, smile more… save gorillas.”
What a great gift this would make for a loved one, a gorilla lover and/or a banana aficionado. Team Banana Phone notes that people will love the gadget “because it is hilarious and very relevant as more and more people are fed up with notification overwhelm and a dearth of real conversations.”
Once on the market, the Banana Phone will retail at $49.99. Wouldn’t it be great to get your hands on one of the first phones, before all of your friends jump onboard with the trend?
#PhoneWithAppeal
