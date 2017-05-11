Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Automobiles and the Golden Age of Advertising in Print

Buffalo was once known for its automobile manufacturing. When the auto industry dried up, it left a lot of amazing cars on the road, along with some wonderful ephemera. While we rarely see the cars (unless we’re at the Pierce Arrow Museum), we do tend to run across other reminders from that Golden Age, including photos and advertisements.

On Friday, June 2, Art Dialogue Gallery will host an exhibit that will showcase select advertisements from the Pierce-Arrow Company, The Baker Motor-Vehicle Company (the Baker electric car), Oldsmobile, the Nordyke & Maron Company, and the Peerless Motor Car Company. The ads were featured in issues of Life magazine in the year 1911. 

The auto industry is credited with the rise of billboard advertising in the early 1900s.

“This was an important time for artists because almost all advertising was in printed magazines and on billboards, it had to be eye catching to entice the public.” says gallery director Donald J. Siuta. “The art was incredible and companies used the very best artists of their day.”

The exhibition titled: Automobiles, the Golden Age of Advertising in Print, will open on Friday, June 2 and continue to be on view through July 28, 2017. Buffalo auto manufacturers will be represented in the exhibit, along with other manufacturers from around the country.

Art Dialogue Gallery | 1 Linwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14209 | (716) 885-2251 | Facebook

