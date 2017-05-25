Each year, the community gets to take part in a stunning interactive display of creativity at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. The event is call Art Alive. Art Alive empowers individuals and groups to come up with a tableaux that represents a work of art that is respective to the gallery. Each year, imaginative people of all ages come out of the woodwork to participate in this fabulous event. Visitors get a chance to walk around the outdoor exhibit site, viewing and analyzing the rooted performances.

One of the best parts of Art Alive is the enormous amount of thought, time, talent and energy that goes into each of the motionless, living paintings/portraits. Art Alive is a wonderful event for art appreciators of all ages. It’s also the perfect way to get children to tune in to the gallery’s stunning collection. These tableaus speak of the artists and their works in fun and effervescent ways. Each year, the players and the paintings change, which means that visitors never know what to expect… other than being assured that the caliber of live installations will enthrall both young and old.

Art Alive 2017

Saturday, June 3, 2017

12 pm – 2 pm

This event is free and open to the public

Music and art activities

On the grounds of the Albright-Knox – on the lake side of the gallery

*More than $1,000 in cash prizes is given to winning tableaux. Celebrity judges will select the Best Tableau from the Albright-Knox’s Collection or AK Public Art, the Handyman Award for Best Craftsmanship, and the Off-the-Beaten-Path Award for Most Unusual Entry. These awards will be given in each category (Grades K–8, Grades 9–12, and Adult/Family Group).