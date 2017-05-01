A Sneak Peek @ The Cellar Boutique

It turns out that the grand opening of The Cellar on Elmwood Avenue was more sensational than anyone could have imagined. News of the retail shop’s opening was a lot more than just hype traveled quick. At 7pm Friday evening, fans of the store started lining up. By the time Saturday morning came around, there was a line of shoppers around the block.

“We couldn’t believe how excited everyone was,” said The Cellar co-owner Polo Kerber, who was obviously jazzed about the turnout. “When we shot the Supreme money gun (filled with real dollar bills) over the crowd, people had no idea that it was real money at first. It was crazy.”

Obviously the lifestyle brand Supreme knows how to get a crowd going. Who ever heard of a money gun? To add to the fervor, The Cellar features a Sneaker Vending Claw Machine. How sweet is that?

Players slip 5 bucks into the machine for a chance to nab a pair of sneaks. Polo pointed out that there was a pair of sneakers in the machine that retails for around $1300. People were lined up to play the game at 4pm when we walked in. According to Polo, two people had already won a pair of sneakers. The game was a huge hit.

Aside from the money gun, the sneaker claw machine, a DJ, loads of Supreme gear, and marked down sneaker prices, there was plenty of other merch and fun to be had. Just trying to navigate the store with so many gawkers and buyers was a challenge. I was especially happy to see the diversity of the clientele, which was a nice surprise. Everyone was into it, from a handful of geeks to real streetwear players. There was a mom there helping her young son get hip to the fashion, and there were practiced urban dudes that knew the drill. Everyone was super cool, and simply happy to be part of the scene.

It turns out that The Cellar is actually a second coming of Sole High, with a mishmash of owners, including Polo. That’s why there’s still a giant wall of crazy-ass sneakers. But the prices are much more reasonable and there are some other sizes available (aside from the display sneak). A buddy of mine who is much more knowledgable about this merch said that he was impressed with the selections and the prices.

Even if you’re not into this type of urban street boutique, you should still stop in and take a look around. The Cellar is a real eye opener into a fascinating street/skate/ball culture that continues to drive myriad clothing and accessory trends in the fashion industry.

The Cellar | 569 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222