A BRO reader recently sent us a note, saying that a wonderful Buffalo house had been featured in the popular magazine, This Old House. Well, after scouring the internet, we finally got a hold of an online copy of the June 2017 article titled A Magical Garden in Buffalo.
It turns out the the feature is eight pages long, and includes an illustration of the garden shed, which is being used for a Sherwin Williams coloring contest (still underway).
The house featured in the magazine is home to Jim Charlier, who publishes his own gardening blog called Art of Gardening. Jim was also the president of the Garden Walk from 2016 to 2012. On top of that, he designed and produced a 120-page coffee-table book on Buffalo’s gardens, among countless other gardening initiatives here in Buffalo.
If anyone deserved to have a house and garden featured in this magazine, it’s Jim Charlier. The photos are are absolutely marvelous, as are the accounts of the various aspects of the property, which are described in detail by writer Jeanne Huber.
Rumor has it that Tops might still have a hard copy of the magazine.
Photos by Rob Cardillo