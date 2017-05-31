Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

$800K project improving ped and bike access along Elmwood Avenue in the Village of Kenmore

10 Comments

Bike-ped friendly infrastructure is coming to the Village if Kenmore. Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), Erie County Legislator Peter Savage and Village of Kenmore Mayor Patrick Mang have announced that an $800,000 investment in bike-ped improvements will be made along Elmwood Avenue in the village. 

“Kenmore is a great community and this project builds on the character that brings together the people, neighborhoods and business that make the Village a special place,” said Congressman Higgins.  “I commend Legislator Savage and Mayor Mang for their leadership and partnership that made these enhancements possible.”

The improvements come in the form of one full mile of 6-foot wide sidewalks, designed to connect local neighborhoods and Mang Park. Other traffic calming features and aesthetic enhancements include new driveway aprons, ADA compliant street crossings, replacement of some asphalt with grass, and bus stop enhancements.

Erie County owns the right-of-way and the Village sought the grant with the County’s permission.

“I am very proud to have helped support this very exciting project which will enhance the Elmwood business district, in the Village of Kenmore, by promoting increased walkability and accessibility for neighborhood residents,” said Legislator Savage.

The street/sidewalk upgrades will be implemented on the east side of Elmwood Avenue from Kenmore Avenue to North End Avenue. Work on the project began last week, and is anticipated to wrap up by the end of summer. CATCO (Alden, NY) won the construction bid at $705,825. DiDonato Associates of Buffalo is being allotted $97,000 for engineering and design. The project is 80% federally funded with a 20% local match ($227,000) by the Village of Kenmore.

Kenmore Mayor Mang said, “We’re thrilled to see these much needed improvements commence. This project will improve the safety and appearance of Elmwood which sees so much pedestrian traffic, both for our businesses and for those coming to enjoy the Park, pool and Kenmore community center.”

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • JSmith37

    You didn’t mention how this was originally proposed as a protected cycle track (like on Elmwood by Buff State) but was shot down by the state DOT. Now it’s just a regular sidewalk replacement project. Important but hardly seems worth all the fanfare.

    • Marc Rebmann

      The cycletrack on Elmwood near Buffalo State is horrible for cyclist and pedestrians. If that was the plan, thank goodness the state didn’t allow it.

      • greenca

        How is it horrible? I haven’t used it, but driving by it I thought it’s good to have a off-road track for the cyclists.

        • BuffaloRower

          I’ve ridden it and it honestly feels like a glorified sidewalk that used ashpalt and paint instead of concrete

  • FreedomCM

    numbers don’t add up…extra $225K going into a local pol’s pocket?

    • Wally Balls

      Seriously don’t add up. $800K for one mile of sidewalk, planting some grass and ADA ramps (which already exist in Kenmore) ?

      • Johnny Pizza

        Not surprising at all when the union guys getting paid rate of upwards of $60 per hour are legally obligated to do this type of work. Its absurd.

        • Wally Balls

          Well, at least we agree on one thing.

  • Captain Picard

    “Bicycle infrastructure is one of the cheapest changes a city can make! It’s just stripe paint!!!!!”

    $800,000 worth of stripe paint, apparently. What a joke.

    • Johnny Pizza

      Meanwhile, the public schools face a massive budget gap. smh.