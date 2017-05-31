$800K project improving ped and bike access along Elmwood Avenue in the Village of Kenmore

Bike-ped friendly infrastructure is coming to the Village if Kenmore. Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), Erie County Legislator Peter Savage and Village of Kenmore Mayor Patrick Mang have announced that an $800,000 investment in bike-ped improvements will be made along Elmwood Avenue in the village.

“Kenmore is a great community and this project builds on the character that brings together the people, neighborhoods and business that make the Village a special place,” said Congressman Higgins. “I commend Legislator Savage and Mayor Mang for their leadership and partnership that made these enhancements possible.”

The improvements come in the form of one full mile of 6-foot wide sidewalks, designed to connect local neighborhoods and Mang Park. Other traffic calming features and aesthetic enhancements include new driveway aprons, ADA compliant street crossings, replacement of some asphalt with grass, and bus stop enhancements.

Erie County owns the right-of-way and the Village sought the grant with the County’s permission.

“I am very proud to have helped support this very exciting project which will enhance the Elmwood business district, in the Village of Kenmore, by promoting increased walkability and accessibility for neighborhood residents,” said Legislator Savage.

The street/sidewalk upgrades will be implemented on the east side of Elmwood Avenue from Kenmore Avenue to North End Avenue. Work on the project began last week, and is anticipated to wrap up by the end of summer. CATCO (Alden, NY) won the construction bid at $705,825. DiDonato Associates of Buffalo is being allotted $97,000 for engineering and design. The project is 80% federally funded with a 20% local match ($227,000) by the Village of Kenmore.

Kenmore Mayor Mang said, “We’re thrilled to see these much needed improvements commence. This project will improve the safety and appearance of Elmwood which sees so much pedestrian traffic, both for our businesses and for those coming to enjoy the Park, pool and Kenmore community center.”