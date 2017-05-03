48 Hours in Buffalo: The Clevelander’s Guide to Visiting Our Great Lakes Friend

Clevelanders are in for a nice surprise when they see the latest Buffalo-related travel pitch, published by Cleveland Scene today. According to Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN), “The Scene is Cleveland’s alternative weekly newspaper with a print circulation of 50,000, 824k unique monthly visitors, 107,000 Facebook fans and 102,000 Twitter Followers.”
VBN pitched The Scene to visit Buffalo. The writer, Eric Sandy, leads an explosive tour around the city, including many of Buffalo’s newest hot spots. Anyone new to Buffalo could use this overview as a compass to navigate tons of the city’s greatest assets. While this article might have been crafted for Cleveland readers, it’s just as handy for Western New Yorkers who have not taken the time to explore their own city.
Photo: Joe Cascio