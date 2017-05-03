Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

48 Hours in Buffalo: The Clevelander’s Guide to Visiting Our Great Lakes Friend

0 Comments

Clevelanders are in for a nice surprise when they see the latest Buffalo-related travel pitch, published by Cleveland Scene today. According to Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN), “The Scene is Cleveland’s alternative weekly newspaper with a print circulation of 50,000, 824k unique monthly visitors, 107,000 Facebook fans and 102,000 Twitter Followers.”

View article

VBN pitched The Scene to visit Buffalo. The writer, Eric Sandy, leads an explosive tour around the city, including many of Buffalo’s newest hot spots. Anyone new to Buffalo could use this overview as a compass to navigate tons of the city’s greatest assets. While this article might have been crafted for Cleveland readers, it’s just as handy for Western New Yorkers who have not taken the time to explore their own city.

Photo: Joe Cascio

 

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising