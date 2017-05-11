436 Hoyt Street, an example of the untapped restoration possibilities on the West Side

Check out this chic renovation of a great West Side home at 436 Hoyt Street. The house was previously featured on an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters Renovation. The potential buyers went with another property, but luckily after seeing the episode another renovator stepped-up who saw this home’s potential. It was easy to be drawn in by the original details of this single-family house built in 1890, such as intact moldings, pocket door, Spanish crystal chandeliers, and beautiful tile work around the fireplace. The home underwent a lengthy renovation, and here are the results. 436 Hoyt street features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms with 1 half bath. At an asking price of $289,900, this 1,845 sq ft now offers a lovely balance of modern finishes with original charm.
Across the street from the newly opened Hotel Henry and overlooking the 100 acres, you are just a few blocks away from Albright Knox, Delaware Park, and the lower Elmwood Business District featuring many of Buffalo’s favorite bars and restaurants.
For the current renovator who wishes to remain anonymous, this home was a passion project. This person feels that, as home prices in other areas of the city, such as the Elmwood Village, put these classic Victorian homes out of reach for many local buyers, 436 Hoyt Street offers an affordable home with a great location, that is move-in ready.
If anyone is interested in viewing this house, they can email 436hoyt@gmail.com for showings.