For the third year in a row, Asha Sanctuary will be hosting “Kiss A Cow Day”. The day is dedicated to thinking about livestock animals, and what we could all be doing to eat less meat. It’s also a reminder that you should know where your food comes from – ethical treatment of animals (the ones that people eat) is not on the minds of the general populace. The more you know about what you’re putting into your body, the better off the animals are, as well as the earth. Even cutting some meat out of a diet can be constructive on many levels, from curbing health issues to sending the mega meat industry a message.
Asha Sanctuary is a safe haven for farm animals that don’t have to fear that they will end up on someone’s dinner plate. Visitors to the sanctuary will get to meet rescued cows, pigs, donkeys, sheep, turkeys, hens and a goat. If you’ve ever thought that something like this would be a great learning experience for a child, or your overly-carnivorous partner, then Asha has got you covered.
2017 Kiss A Cow Day is being hosted by John Schlimm, award-winning author of Five Years in Heaven, The Cheesy Vegan, and Grilling Vegan Style.
Each year, visitors to the sanctuary go crazy over their mascot – Albert the Super Cow. Everyone gets a chance to pat Albert, and some people even walk away with a “peck” on the cheek from the friendly bovine.
Aside from plenty of adorable farm critters, the event features:
- LIVE performance by Porcelain Train
- LIVE cooking demos by The Vegan Chef – Beverly Bennett
- Fun kids stuff
- Exhibitors and vendor
- Cake auction
- Baked goods
- Silent auction
- Delicious food and beverages
- Vegan the Friendly Cow will hand will hand out goodies to the kids
This event is smoke-free and alcohol-free. All of the proceeds raised at the event, go directly towards medical care, shelter and food for the rescued farmed animals that live at the sanctuary.
Third Annual Kiss A Cow Day
Asha Sanctuary’s Pre-summer Kickoff Party
2969 Coomer Road | Newfane, NY
Sunday, May 28, 2017
11 AM – 3 PM
Adult discount tickets can be purchased online thru May 26th for $10 @ ashasanctuary.com/events. At Door Adult tickets are $15 (13 & over) Kids 6–12 are $5, Kids 5 and under are FREE, and Full-Time College Students with valid ID are ALWAYS FREE!
Meet the Kiss A Cow Day team! This event would not happen without these individuals taking valuable time out of their lives to help the rescued animals…
Master of Ceremonies – John Schlimm
Senior Event Program and Project Manager and General Oversite – Tracy Murphy
Educational Tour Lead – Tracy Murphy
Educational Cooking Lead – Beverly Bennett
Entertainment Lead – Porcelain Train
Financial Lead – Liz Rinard, Tracy Murphy
Kids Activities Lead – Angela Banaszek
Parking Lead – Jim Rosenberg
Promotions Lead – Tracy Murphy
Real Food Counter Lead – Laura Briganti, Tracy Murphy
Silent Auction Lead – Liz Rinard, Tracy Murphy
Site Plan – Jim Rosenburg, Tracy Murphy
Social Media Team Lead – Tracy Murphy, Lisa Urbanski
Technical Lead – Jim Rosenburg, Tracy Murphy
Vendors/Exhibitors Lead- Jim Rosenburg, Tracy Murphy
Website Lead – Tracy Murphy
Welcoming Lead – Sue Drust