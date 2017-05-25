For the third year in a row, Asha Sanctuary will be hosting “Kiss A Cow Day”. The day is dedicated to thinking about livestock animals, and what we could all be doing to eat less meat. It’s also a reminder that you should know where your food comes from – ethical treatment of animals (the ones that people eat) is not on the minds of the general populace. The more you know about what you’re putting into your body, the better off the animals are, as well as the earth. Even cutting some meat out of a diet can be constructive on many levels, from curbing health issues to sending the mega meat industry a message.

Asha Sanctuary is a safe haven for farm animals that don’t have to fear that they will end up on someone’s dinner plate. Visitors to the sanctuary will get to meet rescued cows, pigs, donkeys, sheep, turkeys, hens and a goat. If you’ve ever thought that something like this would be a great learning experience for a child, or your overly-carnivorous partner, then Asha has got you covered.

2017 Kiss A Cow Day is being hosted by John Schlimm, award-winning author of Five Years in Heaven, The Cheesy Vegan, and Grilling Vegan Style.

Each year, visitors to the sanctuary go crazy over their mascot – Albert the Super Cow. Everyone gets a chance to pat Albert, and some people even walk away with a “peck” on the cheek from the friendly bovine.

Aside from plenty of adorable farm critters, the event features:

LIVE performance by Porcelain Train

LIVE cooking de mos by The Vegan Chef – Beverly Bennett

Fun kids stuff

Exhibitors and vendor

Cake auction

Baked goods

Silent auction

Delicious food and beverages

Vegan the Friendly Cow will hand will hand out goodies to the kids

This event is smoke-free and alcohol-free. All of the proceeds raised at the event, go directly towards medical care, shelter and food for the rescued farmed animals that live at the sanctuary.

Third Annual Kiss A Cow Day

Asha Sanctuary’s Pre-summer Kickoff Party

2969 Coomer Road | Newfane, NY

Sunday, May 28, 2017

11 AM – 3 PM

Adult discount tickets can be purchased online thru May 26th for $10 @ ashasanctuary.com/events. At Door Adult tickets are $15 (13 & over) Kids 6–12 are $5, Kids 5 and under are FREE, and Full-Time College Students with valid ID are ALWAYS FREE!



Meet the Kiss A Cow Day team! This event would not happen without these individuals taking valuable time out of their lives to help the rescued animals…

Master of Ceremonies – John Schlimm

Senior Event Program and Project Manager and General Oversite – Tracy Murphy

Educational Tour Lead – Tracy Murphy

Educational Cooking Lead – Beverly Bennett

Entertainment Lead – Porcelain Train

Financial Lead – Liz Rinard, Tracy Murphy

Kids Activities Lead – Angela Banaszek

Parking Lead – Jim Rosenberg

Promotions Lead – Tracy Murphy

Real Food Counter Lead – Laura Briganti, Tracy Murphy

Silent Auction Lead – Liz Rinard, Tracy Murphy

Site Plan – Jim Rosenburg, Tracy Murphy

Social Media Team Lead – Tracy Murphy, Lisa Urbanski

Technical Lead – Jim Rosenburg, Tracy Murphy

Vendors/Exhibitors Lead- Jim Rosenburg, Tracy Murphy

Website Lead – Tracy Murphy

Welcoming Lead – Sue Drust