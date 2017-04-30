Yelp’s “Cinco de Cycle” @ 500 Seneca

What do you get when you mash up bike-friendly Buffalo and Cinco de Mayo? Cinco de Cycle! Looking to promote bike friendly measures and the virtues of yummy Mexican food (hottest cuisine in Buffalo at the moment), Yelp is hosting an event that it says will tempt the taste buds and help to provide awareness for National Bike Month (May).

Part of the spicy culinary adventure will include the Phorittos (a bowl of pho in a burrito) – an item that is said to be solely unique to Buffalo. In addition, Poutine & Cream (soon to open on Hertel) will be serving up waffle taco ice cream.

As for the cycling aspect, there will be bike workshops, which means that you can get your ride tuned up at the event.

It’s a celebration of bikes, beer, food, music and Buffalo.

When: Friday, May 5th from 6-9pm

Where : 500 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14204

Why : Raise awareness for National Bike Month, connect people with fantastic local businesses and creative cuisine, collect donations at the door for GoBike Buffalo, and check out the beautifully renovated 500 Seneca building.

You don’t need a bike to enjoy the fun!

FOOD BITES:

Teton Kitchen (Sushi Tacos!) – yelp.com

Pho Lantern (Buffalo’s debut of a Phoritto!) – yelp.com

Hertel Ave Poutine & Cream (Waffle Taco Ice Cream) – not yet open!

Undergrounds Café – (Amazingly Tasty Salad) – yelp.com

Ashker’s Juice Bar (vegan option) – yelp.com

DRINKS:

Smoothies in Motion auntconnieseduk.com – DIY smoothies!

Community Beer Works yelp.com

Big Ditch Brewing yelp.com

Buffalo Brewing Company yelp.com

Lockhouse Distillery yelp.com

Bootleg Bucha yelp.com

Ashker’s Juice Bar yelp.com

ENTERTAINMENT:

Elmwood Village Entertainment yelp.com – DJ

WORKSHOPS:

3 free workshops offered by GoBike Buffalo for the Buffalo Bike Curious – from learning how to fix a flat to learning more about cycling culture in WNY

VIDEOGRAPHER:

Skyline Media Labs

BENEFITS:

GoBike Buffalo – suggested donation at the door

RSVPs:

* To get confirmed, it is suggested that guests fill out Yelp profile (with a profile photo). First wave of event confirmations will be sent by April 25th

** Food and drinks at the event are free, with a $10 suggested donation at the door. 100% of donations benefit GoBike Buffalo (gobikebuffalo.org).