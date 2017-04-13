Works of Late Photographer Milton Rogovin to be featured via Community Public Art Project and Exhibition

A couple of iconic wheatpaste murals have been commissioned to be adhered to two urban walls, starting April 24. The murals are already considered ‘iconic’ due to the vast recognition of the late photographer, whose work will be transposed onto the walls. The photographer? Buffalo’s own Milton Rogovin (1909-2011), who captured stunning photos of working class people in Buffalo, and other areas of the world.
The murals celebrate our culturally rich city, and represent a continued effort to unify Buffalo and the organizations working to protect the community through art making and placement.
Moving forward, Resource:Art (R:A) and the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) will host an exhibition and public art project titled Community: The Photography of Milton Rogovin. The project will be twofold, encompassing the public art component, as well as an exhibition of Rogovin’s works at BCAT (1221 Main Street in Buffalo). Funds from the sales of the fine art photography will be allocated to BCAT’s mission: career training for unemployed or underemployed adults to gain family sustaining wages and the after school arts program for at risk teens to support their path to high school graduation.
Wheatpaste aficionado Max Collins has been contracted to install the two murals at the following locations:
- The East Side mural will be adhered to the building facade of the makerspace The Foundry at 298 Northampton Street
- The West Side mural will be adhered to a large wooden fence which houses a community-centric lot run by PUSH Buffalo at 460 Massachusetts Avenue
The mural project and the exhibition will be jointly and aptly titled Community.
R:A is an art consultancy group founded by Anna Kaplan, Elisabeth Samuels and Emily Tucker to promote WNY artists and place their work in public, corporate and private collections.
Buffalo photographer and gallerist Michael Mulley will teach BCAT students about Rogovin’s process and his internationally acclaimed work. A number of the students’ works will also be displayed in tandem with the celebrated works. In traditional BCAT fashion, the students will be part of the entire process, even helping Collins to affix the wheatpastes. Finally, a week long celebration will kick off on May 4th, 2017.
Community opens with a ticketed VIP preview party on Thursday night, May 4th from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Milton Rovogin’s son Mark Rogovin will give a talk about his father’s work at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $75 and all proceeds from ticket sales will go to fund BCAT. The event will feature light hors d’oeuvres and drinks from local purveyors including The Billy Club and Nickel City Cheese & Mercantile and is co-chaired by Dr. Thomas and Mrs. Susanna Schenk. Sponsors of this unique event include BlueCross Blueshield of WNY, ECMC and Kaleida Health.
The exhibition at 1221 Main Street will open to the public with a free reception from 6 – 9 pm on Friday, May 5th as part of Allentown’s First Friday Gallery Walk.