WestSide Tilth Farm seeks community help to fill 2000 sq.’ greenhouse with soil

An inspirational West Side farm is growing. Carrie Nader and Alex Wadsworth own and operate WestSide Tilth Farm (formally WestSide Herbs and Alliums), and they are in the process of raising funds to fill a 2000 square foot greenhouse with soil. The farm, located at the corner of Vermont and Normal, has undergone transformational changes as of late.
A couple of years ago, this farm was just starting to get going. Today it is full of action, yielding tremendous results. Nader and Wadsworth have been busy running with a number of green and food-friendly initiatives, including planting on raised beds and installing solar panels on a rooftop. Currently, the goal is to fill the greenhouse with 500 tomato plants, but in order to do that, they require the most nutritious soil that they can get their hands on. Hence the crowdfunding campaign.
From the onset, Nader and Wadsworth have hoped to inspire more people to get involved with sustainable agricultural practices. These two certainly practice what they preach. They till the soil with human powered machines (and some electric), they plant without the use of pesticides, they deliver the produce in hybrid vehicles, and a solar array provides for all of their electricity needs (including walk-in cooler and seed starting lights).
Tilth – The condition of tilled soil, especially in respect to suitability for sowing seeds.
The produce reaped throughout the year is sold at/to a variety of places, including Roost, Vera Pizza, Merge, Providence Social, Lexington Co-op, farmers markets and a farm stand on the property. The urban farmers also accept WIC and SNAP benefits at all of their markets, to ensure that everyone has access to the freshest and healthiest organic produce possible.
Aside from filling the greenhouse with soil (primary Indiegogo objective), Nader and Wadsworth will also be adding a wash and pack station, a mushroom fruiting chamber, and two more movable greenhouses. That’s a heavy lift, but an admirable one at the same time. These are the types of initiatives that will help to make Buffalo a healthy, unique and sustainable place to live. It’s one of the best initiatives that we could ever hope for – this farm, and the others like it that populate the East and West Sides of the city. These farms make our neighborhoods strong. Thanks to social entrepreneurs like Nader and Wadsworth, this city is certainly growing in the right direction.
