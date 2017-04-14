Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Upcoming shows at Babeville include Garrison Keillor and Of Montreal

Babeville continues to impress, with a wide variety of acts including a visit by creator of the public radio show A Prairie Home Companion, Garrison Keillor, who retired from the show in 2016. Keillor’s dry sense of humor and storytelling ability resonates with listeners young and old. Then there’s Of Montreal, the experimental Indie band that actually hails from the US. Check out all of the videos below, to get a glimpse into the sights and sounds delivered by the performers.

More acts to be announced throughout the course of the year. To see the full line-up of guests and performers, click here

Garrison Keillor with Robin & Linda Williams | Sun 12/3 | @Asbury Hall

On Sale Fri 4/14 at 10AM 

Three old friends, Garrison Keillor and Robin & Linda Williams, from the earliest days of A Prairie Home Companion join together for an evening of harmony and humor, and Mr. Keillor will speak of the beauty of being 75.

[more]

6:30pm doors, 7:30pm show

 On Sale 4/14 | $56 advance | $60 day of show | Reserved Seating | Buy Tickets

The Districts | Thu 4/13 | @9th Ward

with Abi Reimold

The Philadelphia four-piece, The Districts, channels its long-forged bonds into visceral, explosive genre blurring music. Informed equally by arrangements and dynamics, and a focus on lyrics, they take inspiration from a broad range of sounds and places.

[more]

7pm doors, 8pm show

$12 in advance, $15 day of show | GA Standing | Buy Tickets

Feverbox | Fri 4/14 | @9th Ward

with Super American, Deadwolf

Feverbox started officially in the last few hours of 2015 with the release of a living room demo and a New Year’s Eve show at Buffalo’s Gypsy Parlour, a tarot-themed dive. After our high school band broke up we started writing songs as a 3-piece and made some home recordings. One year and a handful of songs later we decided to be Feverbox. 

[more]

8pm doors, 8:45pm show

$5 | GA | Buy Tickets

Libby Decamp | Fri 4/21 | @9th Ward

 with The Brothers Blue

Libby DeCamp makes dusty folk and American Roots-inspired music with a fine-tuned lyrical edge, delivered with a haunting vocal closeness that reaches listeners of all kinds. Moved in the classic three-piece fashion and dabbling in an array of genres, the soundscape is captivating; innocently dark and best described as “Broken Folk.”

[more]

7pm doors, 8pm show

$10 | GA | Buy Tickets

The Lords of Liechtenstein | Sun 4/23 | @9th Ward

 with Davey O., Sara Elizabeth

The Lords of Liechtenstein is a folk rock band from New York City fronted by brothers Noah and Dan Rauchwerk. Their Americana and Celtic-tinged songs are focused on storytelling and political themes.

[more]

7pm doors, 8pm show

$10 | GA | Buy Tickets

of Montreal | Wed 4/26 | @Asbury Hall (lead image)

 with Christina Schneider’s Jepeto Solutions

of Montreal returns to Asbury Hall at Babeville behind their latest release, Innocence Reaches.

Innocence Reaches begins with a query. “How do you identify?” coos a robotic voice over a strikingly modern mix of bright synth-pop and surging rave. The question too feels very of its time – as outdated ideas about gender and attraction are being overturned – but it’s also a fair ask whenever of Montreal debuts an album.

[more]

7pm doors, 8pm show

$18.50 advance $22 day-of-show | GA Standing | Buy Tickets

COMING SOON:

Mon 5/1 – Welcome to Night Vale in Asbury Hall

Thu 5/4 – JJ Quintet in the 9th Ward

Fri 5/12 – Samantha Crain in the 9th Ward with Jarrod Dickenson

Fri 5/19 – Kevin Devine in the 9th Ward

Fri 6/23 – Sara Elizabeth in the 9th Ward with the Rust Belt Birds

Sun 7/23 – Sean Rowe in the 9th Ward

Thu 9/14 – Conor Oberst in Asbury Hall 

Babeville | 341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14202 | ph 716-852-3835 | babevillebuffalo.com

