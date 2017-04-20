Tune in live to the final train station meeting, currently underway (Livestream)

Update: View comments posted during live broadcast…
The final meeting on the new train station location is still underway. If you have not tuned in to the live broadcast of the meeting, click here. The stakeholders are currently discussing the pros and cons of the Central Terminal and Downtown. Higgins is pushing hard for The Central Terminal – the final position statements are coming up soon. There are still media and social media rumblings that the downtown location was predetermined, and that these meetings are simply a matter of formalities.
Livestream offers the ability for viewers to comment live in a column – there are some great sentiments being broadcasted in the right hand column.
Following the meeting (and the voting), Mayor Byron W. Brown and Train Station Site Selection Stakeholders will meet with the media to announce their recommendation.
Throughout the live broadcast, the community was able to comment. Below are the sentiments felt as the committee members spoke, voted and announced their final decision.
blah blah blah
Where can I find the PowerPoint?
we need a comprehensive transportation center to accommodate light rail, train bus and ride sharing with inexpensive options to city and suburbs Central terminal is visionary that would be world class
Where can i find a city that doesnt need so many people to make a decision
Also, can we stop listening to Tielman
Liechtenstein 🙂
See PowerPoint here: http://www.city-buffalo.com/files/New Site Images Aug 2016/Train Page/Buffalo Stakeholder Mtg 4-20-17_FINAL.pdf
THank you TrainStationCmte!
im feeling self conscious they are all looking at me and im not in proper attire
is there 1 visionary in this room?
Pete Zah
Which one of these people is a ‘STAKEHOLDER”? The stakeholders have spoken we want the central terminal
Pete Zah
Speak up Brian
theyre threatening to arrest people in the lobby now
whats with all the bladder control issues?
thats all they get is 1 train per day 🙂
Pete Zah
No one gives a crap about what a consultant thinks. They are paid PR. We elected our common council, our congressman, and our comptroller.
Pete Zah
So efficiency does not include the train having to drive backwards to be able to go to Chicago and the rest of the country
Pete Zah
Nothing inefficient about trains moving backwards
We talk about this new buffalo, but we’re leaving the poor areas behind and making the rich richer
Sue Schunk Quirk
Depew station goes to Chicago.
Bull Oney
I wonder, if everyone left their phone outside the door before entering if we could get a quicker (and better informed) decision. just sayin’…
Sue Schunk Quirk
check twitter
Promo the robot
funny how a pro CT location statement was muffled at end
Pete Zah
Literally every assistant is on their phone. Keeping tabs on the public rage at this outcome.
James Martin
Buffalo is already too crowded for the existing infrastructure.
Pete Zah
Jesus christ, Amtrak is saying now that you cant travel backwards to access Chicago from down town. Wowwwwwww
Promo the robot
lets build a new stadium in attica
MZ
lets save freezer queen
Promo the robot
Im for saving birds lives and replicating the existing peace bridge
MZ
im for saving a building no one cares about in north buffalo, but i wont ever venture into the east side
James Martin
CT has the room to support taxi, bus, uber, freight, cars.
Promo the robot
how often do you ride amtrak
Pete Zah
Yeah lets clog downtown even more by creating a massive inter modal transit hub there. That ought to work well on game days
Pete Zah
These people couldnt plan their way out of a paper bag
Dorothylee Akin
this webcast is a mess. Who does IT for this?
Dorothylee Akin
If the Central Terminal is not chosen then it will be a huge missed opportunity for this area. Very sad!
Pete Zah
Yeah down town is more ready because the crooks in this room have been planning for that event from the beginning.
James Bill
They are simply scoring the downtown site higher without question
Pete Zah
Consultant: we cant wait an extra year to make the right decision.
Corey Reichle
A couple of years makes no difference
Promo the robot
go brian higgins :0
Dave Phillips
Higgins spitting fire
Corey Reichle
Noted, and ignored.
Corey Reichle
I wonder if the scoring includes community desire?
Pete Zah
Bob Shibley, ring leader of this circus.
Pete Zah
Consultant: there is literally no other space in Buffalo for heavy equipment to be stored.
Pete Zah
Where was this kind of scrutiny on cost for the last Lou Ciminelli project?
Pete Zah
We dont want train travelers to go to central terminal because then outsiders will see how badly we have neglected the East side for decades.
Pete Zah
Terry Pegula just dropped a hockey crap bomb so people will ignore what downtown interests are doing on this train decision. Good lord.
JJJJ123
Well if I traveled to Detroit I wouldn’t want to get dumped in an abandoned neighborhood either.
Promo the robot
this isnt detroit
Pete Zah
No, its because they want to keep ignoring that neighborhood. Not for the pleasure and delight of passengers.
JJJJ123
Agreed that it’s being ignored.
Pete Zah
If Lou Ciminelli gets the bid it will probably be pretty expensive.
James Bill
did we lose sound or is it just me
Dave Phillips
we lost sound, but it’s back now, or at least it is on mine
Pete Zah
Yeah just lost it for a minute. Back now.
James Bill
sound good here thanks
Pete Zah
We de-escalated the parameter on a component basis of the planning level with project based detailed component costs. blah blah blah
Corey Reichle
Basically, the found a way to lower the penalty on Downtown, to justify pre-deciding on Downtown
James Bill
agreed
JJJJ123
Did anybody go to the community meetings for this project? What was the community concensus?
James Bill
started off with the negatives about Central Terminal
Dave Phillips
sometimes it feels like Higgins is the only one to have traveled and seen other places to compare and contrast ideas
Pete Zah
Community consensus is reflected by the overwhelming support for CT from elected officials
Corey Reichle
GO HIGGINS!
James Bill
he is speaking truth and VISION
Jean Sigut
The People who pay for this with our taxes want Central Terminal!
Nicolas Sciandra
Higgins, you are beautiful
Pete Zah
How about access to Chicago and the entire west of the country?
Sue Schunk Quirk
Depew will remain for that reason if downtown is chosen
Jean Sigut
I’m afraid they are going to ruin downtown with too much shoved into it, and not enough to keep it recreational and natural.
Aaron Borngraber
Cincinnati’s Union Station is not downtown
Sue Schunk Quirk
I don’t care where it is. I love travelling via Amtrak.
Sue Schunk Quirk
Depew is always PACKED. It’s crazy!
JJJJ123
No
Pete Zah
These dopes dont know how long this stupid decision is going to haunt them.
Jean Sigut
They will make the wrong decision as usual. Then we will be tearing it down like the rapid transit which was a disaster for downtown.
Cs Hunters
We’re building a station for the next 50 years – a station in DT Buffalo can’t expand for Amtrak Autotrain or High-Speed Rail.
Cs Hunters
The CTRC is working independently to rebuild the Concourse. They just received a $225,000 grant.
Leamon
Whats not being explained clearly is that a downtown station would mean Depew stays open. Central Terminal would handle ALL Amtrak traffic in the area. This is the real reason Central Termial costly.
JJJJ123
Good point Leamon
Cs Hunters
That holding pattern at the Terminal is BS. The Terminal gives us two crossing point to go west. The DT location has only one.
Leamon
Also the price didn’t take into account the government funding for a historical project. So the price of Central Terminal is inflated.
Cs Hunters
A DT station will cause west bound trains to backup 1 mile back into an active freight line. CSX freight has precedence over passenger rail.
Cs Hunters
DT – sorry – Downtown
Leamon
Someone is in someone else’s pockets…
Leamon
The current downtown station is closing no matter what happens. Depew is the station in limbo
Pete Zah
Amtrak stated earlier in this meeting that trains will not be able to go in reverse from down town.
Jean Sigut
It doesn’t matter what is said, wanted or better….the fix is already in and this is a JOKE.
Pete Zah
Byron Brown is here to represent Terry Pegula.
Leamon
Because CT will need to handle vastly more traffic. and that’s also not being considered.
Corey Reichle
@GR because it will have to handle more traffic
Cs Hunters
The CT has move growth options for the future. Current Amtrak, Light rail to the Airport, Bet Line if it comes back, High Speed Rail. AND Growth for AutoTrains for Amtrak – more revenue to them.
Sue Schunk Quirk
They cannot even figure out how to score. LOL. I had mine finished an hour ago.
Pete Zah
Is there even a god damn vote here? They are scoring it so they dont have to vote up or down ?
Cs Hunters
The low bridges…. bs too as Metro buses run on Williams Street and Fillmore Ave. And tour busses come into the neighborhood for Dyngus day.
Pete Zah
This is soooo cowardly. They are taking the consultant score and adding some numbers to eliminate any personal accountability for this decision.
Leamon
operations cost will be lower in one building. Also, you have existing ability to lease or rent out space in CT that wont exist to off set the cost of the DT location.
Corey Reichle
@GR it’s a savings usually, unless you’re trying to skew a vote
Cs Hunters
It makes me wonder how much effort this panel put into researching all options. The Committee never toured the Terminal as far as I understand.
Aaron Borngraber
Amtrak will be a tenant at Central Terminal, not the owners of it. Cost might be slightly more given the vastness of space that Central Terminal has that will be required to heat and cool.
Leamon
Truck traffic runs around the CT area with little to no issue as is. The who bridge clearance issue for buses is bogus. 3 major bus lines service that area. Rerouting or adding service is nothing.
alicia mcdevitt
I want to see a copy of how each person voted and how each one scored.
Pete Zah
Are we getting an up or down vote from this committee or not?
Cs Hunters
The idea that the terminal will be desolate falls flat on its face as 1. there will be security in the Terminal and parking lot. Organic growth will happen in the Terminal based on this decision.
Aaron Borngraber
Though the Tower or Baggage building has potential for residential and/or offices. The other buildings around the lot which aren’t owned by the same entity could play a roll in the future.
Cs Hunters
They would move 114,000 passenger arrivals/departures a year to the Terminal thereby opening up secondary support services – timmy ho’s restaurants, etc….
alicia mcdevitt
Don’t forget the Canadian developer who wants to get involved with the CT!
James Martin
The area around CT is such a shithole and having the terminal located there will generate much needed ancillary businesses.
Cs Hunters
Aaron the buildings beyond the Baggage building is known as 59 Memorial and is owned by the City/
Cs Hunters
James – developers are starting to buy buildings and one group is leasing space that will bring 200+ jobs next to the Broadway Market.
Cs Hunters
The Terminal get on average 5-7 requests per WEEK as a wedding venue.
Cs Hunters
Getting public funding for the Terminal will drive private investment to enclose the concourse and buildout the restaurant and kitchen.
Cs Hunters
Dyngus Day was held there for 3,000 people – it sold out. The place in in demand as a venue for paying customers.
KC
I like turtles
JJJJ123
me too KC
Sue Schunk Quirk
Dyngus Day is once a year; we need to think of the traverers coming into our area.
Jay Sailor
Quite honestly, I feel they have already decided and they are just doing this to appease the people.
Sue Schunk Quirk
I agree Jay
Promo the robot
we need a comprehensive transportation center to accommodate light rail, train bus and ride sharing with inexpensive options to city and suburbs Central terminal is visionary that would be world class
Cs Hunters
I’d like to see the Colored Musicians club take over the waiting room space and run a restaurant/music venue and pair up with WBFO and tape/syndicate Buffalo’s version of PBS’ Austin City Limits.
Jay Sailor
Promo, that is so true.
JJJJ123
I agree as well but it’s respectable that they are showing this for all to view. better than a ‘behind closed doors’ decision like most things in NYS
Promo the robot
open doors but closed minds
KC
I agree JJJJ123
JJJJ123
agreed promobot
Cs Hunters
travellers coming into the area will not linger in a train station. How many times do people go to a bus station to hang out. The vision here should be seen as an economic redevelopment project.
Sue Schunk Quirk
I am also impressed JJJJ…stop acting like everything is a secret. Now we now where everyone stands on the issue (well almost everyone). I hope they show how each person rated the choices.
Sue Schunk Quirk
*know
JJJJ123
agreed sue
Sue Schunk Quirk
No one wants to get off a train in a new city at CT.
Derek
The decision may be on video, but concerned citizens were just forced out of the lobby. Promo hit it on the head– open doors, closed minds, closed discussion
Cs Hunters
That happens to have a Train Station component. A city owned single purpose train station will not generate 1 penny in revenue for the city or county. Put CT back on the Tax Rolls.
Jay Sailor
CT would be ideal for revitalization and rejuvenation. WHy does everything have to be downtown? Buffalo is the 3rd poorest city in the Nation. Putting it at CT would help up build up the whole city
Sue Schunk Quirk
Unless it becomes something like Grand Central or Penn Station
Aaron Borngraber
No one wants to get off the train CURRENTLY at Central Terminal. Train service won’t start at Central Terminal tomorrow, this will take years just as work is being done on the complex.
Aaron Borngraber
Central Terminal with train service will not be the Central Terminal we see today.
JJJJ123
CT may be tougher and “more expensive” but I believe it forces the city to address a lot of issues with the East side as whole that they will need to figure out as they go. A good problem to have
Pete Zah
Yes this is a joke. They are calling this a stakeholders meeting. ?? The people are the stakeholders not these crooks.
Cs Hunters
Folks, the bottom line is – we need 2 stations because of the train track configuration. You Can’t go west from downtown unless you back the train up 1 one to get on the right line going west.
Sue Schunk Quirk
Right, if the area around would grow and develop, it could be a beautiful station.
Sue Schunk Quirk
We have Depew to go west
Derek
Hear hear Aaron! Plus, right now trains drop people off downtown at 1AM, AFTER bus and train service ends. How is that any different than what people are griping about with CT?
Aaron Borngraber
This is why you make the decision NOW, so all that ground work can be done. If you wait until the ground work has been done, it will likely be more expensive as everything will have to be reconfig.
Pete Zah
The East side is in the state it is in for precisely the same reason that it will not be chosen for train site. Buffalo power does not want to benefit neighborhoods, especially poor black ones.
Cs Hunters
If a person wants to get downtown then they would get on either 2 of the 3 Amtrak routes that go to Niagara Falls or Toronto to stop in Buffalo.
Aaron Borngraber
I argue that the East Side EXCEPT for Broadway-Fillmore is ignored. Train Service here will not take up a significant amount of space in the complex, but it acts as a tenant, gets people there and is
Cs Hunters
Folks going from Albany to Chicago would never get off the train at Buffalo.
Aaron Borngraber
a step in the right direction
Rob T
when does this start?
Cs Hunters
The CT has the Central Terminal Restoration Corp who has been caretakers of the building for over 20 years. They know what needs to be done so the preservationist argument is not a value one.
Aaron Borngraber
GR: The work will need to be done in accordance with the Department of Interior standards if they are using the state and federal tax credits. Preservationist don’t need to babysit it
Cs Hunters
We all know where this is heading…..
JJJJ123
yeah…
Pete Zah
The Central Tendency? Not the Central Terminal. Shibley has some way with words.
JJJJ123
lol
Sue Schunk Quirk
Higgins looks antsy
Pete Zah
Higgins about to go postal after this BS
Sue Schunk Quirk
right!
Derek
There are five appointed officials on this committee, and a Dean and a Mayor with marching orders from the business committee: here’s hoping the community orgs, elected officials, and others do well
Derek
business community*
Sue Schunk Quirk
this is a good learning experience on behavior/body language, etc.
Nicolas Sciandra
Notice Higgins nervously swinging in his chair, cause he knows the fate has been decided
Cs Hunters
It was decided before this committee was convened.
Pete Zah
The balls these people have to call THEMSELVES stakeholders.
Cs Hunters
I wrote to the lady in the white hair – Amtrak . No response.
David Jeffery
I just came in – what did I miss?
Sue Schunk Quirk
a lot of good comments!
Jay Sailor
THey do not represent a true corss section of Buffalo.
alicia mcdevitt
We are getting speakovers on our screen. Is anyone else having this problem?
Sue Schunk Quirk
no
Cs Hunters
miss….. all the bs as to not why the ct.
David Jeffery
Sound OK on my end.
alicia mcdevitt
it sounds like 2 people speaking at the same time.
Cs Hunters
sounds good here
Pete Zah
Their Motion says that they worked Diligently. Hmmm you mean sniped anonymously through the Buffalo News at Brian Higgins for months.
Cs Hunters
Why is Fahey in the room?
JJJJ123
what are they showing on the screen?
Cs Hunters
Sorry…. Hoyt?
Cs Hunters
BS
Sue Schunk Quirk
The results of the rating by each stakeholder
JJJJ123
No….
Rob T
doug?
Rob T
Doug Flutie?
alicia mcdevitt
Strange that Brown is the only one looking at the screen.
Leamon
Flunky not Flutie lol
Derek
Funke*
Leamon
He’s looking because he’s in disbelief
AOEJR
fahey works for Higgins!
Leamon
lol thanks Derek
Promo the robot
for 44 million we can pay for each of the 125 people a day to take uber from CT to downtown for free for 10 years
Danny
what a joke
Pete Zah
hahahaha. We want 2 stations now.
Danny
they aren’t going to do anything the rest of the day anyways
AOEJR
True
Sue Schunk Quirk
Depew is a second station if downtown gets approved.
Cs Hunters
Robert rules allows for amending.
Jay Sailor
True CS
Rob T
Doug Funny?
Jay Sailor
Like I said, they already decided before this. I just think Buffalo is a city on teh decline they they want you to believe is on the rise.
Cs Hunters
Doug is right. We’ll always need 2 stations because of the the rail lines. Amtrak will not backup a mile to get on a western line.
Cs Hunters
So yes…. 2 stations.
Pete Zah
Jay is right. This was rigged from the jump.
Danny
the city…other than Elmwood strip and canalside is shit
Derek
If they had voted for CT they wouldn’t need two stations
Sue Schunk Quirk
True Derek
KC
How about 4 stations, make everyone happy.
AOEJR
True Danny. So true!!!
Cs Hunters
DT will not allow for Amtrak’s desire to add Autotrain for added revenue.
Phyllis Blum
their only stake is in downtown… They don’t care about the rest of the city… they have abandoned the Broadway/Fillmore district for decades and they are not going to change their minds now.
Sue Schunk Quirk
C’mon Mark; nice way to wuss out. Just choose one already.
Danny
wtf it isn’t their money….let the people vote
Jay Sailor
Phyllis is right.
Cs Hunters
Don’t get silly with the # of stations – its based on facts. Folks need to understand the facts.
Pete Zah
Yeah, Mark is covering his ass by muddying the water here.
Aaron Borngraber
most conventions centers are a waste of money except for a few cities in the country.
Sue Schunk Quirk
Agree Pete; nicely stated
AOEJR
The people will vote in September…November. Remember this vote when you go to the polls!!
Danny
Cuomo sucks…no one likes him everyone wants him gone…nyc keeps him in office
Pete Zah
Yes. Time to shit can some of these people.
Jay Sailor
DAnny – right.
Cs Hunters
Let’s stick to the issue at hand.
Promo the robot
Scamble flutie
AOEJR
Senator Kennedy stands tall!!!
Dan Justdan
NY Central station is a non-issue
Phyllis Blum
The people in charge of Buffalo need to realize that the West side isn’t the only part of the city that matters…
KC
Alternative tracks
Cs Hunters
Agree Phyllis
Cs Hunters
Alternate trains? for what?
James Martin
Connect the airport, colleges, medical campus, CT and downtown with a monorail. Trains east & west, express trains to Canada, Rochester, Cleveland, Albany, etc.
Promo the robot
flutie throw to phalen in end zone
Cs Hunters
Alternate tracks.
Derek
Just liked Mark Schroeder’s FB page. Several of the people who voted on this are mayoral appointees. It’s time to clear house
Pete Zah
Tim Kennedy is speaking up for Central Terminal but will vote for motion to put station down town. True weasel move.
Derek
yup
Dan Justdan
None of these people would be caught dead on a bus, subway, or Amtrak train
Danny
Higgins has a crazy colic
AOEJR
Higgins. The voice of the people of ALL of Buffalo and western NY!
Corey Reichle
GO HIGGINS!!! Tell them!
AOEJR
88% favor CT. Nuff Said!!!!
Pete Zah
HAHAHHAA 87.9 percent of public want CT.
Rob T
dayummmm
Cs Hunters
Why is Hoyt in the room? He’s not on the Committee.
Dan Justdan
Actual Amtrak passengers were not asked where they’d want a station
AOEJR
That 88% (rounded up) can make a difference in September and November. This year…and next!!!
Pete Zah
Higgins: you people are ignoring the public and making a colossal disaster of a mistake.
Dave Phillips
that gong sound, they should’ve hired an orchestra to politely play them off
Sue Schunk Quirk
Really, ask the riders!
JJJJ123
Zemsky telling Shib to sound the bell on Higgins…
AOEJR
Committee needs ALL MORE GUTS!!!!! Front page of tomorrows paper!
Pete Zah
new Buffalo will be paralyzed by poor decisions
Dan Justdan
Making speeches instead of discussing in plain English
Dan Justdan
Egos on display
Cs Hunters
Booo Howard…. How much revenue will a new downtown station bring to the tax base? $0.
AOEJR
Wish more had the guts that Higgins has. Its a damn shame that they are still even trying to promote downtown after a survey, that they commissioned, say 9 to 1 for CT!
JJJJ123
yeah it is sad how the public opinion is dismissed and not even mentioned
alicia mcdevitt
What a lot of BS. Tillman is talking garbage!!!
AOEJR
Really efffed up JJJJ. I agree!!!
Pete Zah
No you cant. Sorry Howie.
Danny
public vote
Sue Schunk Quirk
What survey???
Sue Schunk Quirk
I never heard of one
Cs Hunters
Ok, let’s see the State invest in a big way in the CT. Now the time is to step up Gov, Mayor, County Exec, etc…..
Dan Justdan
They COULD just put a new roof on the Exchange Street station & renovate the interior
Cs Hunters
exactly Dan.
Labgrrl Mac
Pretty much everything on the Empire service/Maple Leaf is a gorgeous restored station except Depew and BFX
alicia mcdevitt
We should demand a public vote!!!
JJJJ123
yeah but 300 amtrak passengers a day warrants a $25m investment…
Pete Zah
So professional and diligent, but the Buffalo News has been quoting some of these cowards anonymously with their daggers for Brian Higgins and the CT site.
Derek
That’s just the thing: if they’re going to spend $25-50million no matter what, it should go in a place where it will have the greatest impact. If it’s just going to be downtown, then fix what’s there
JJJJ123
Who is this guy speaking with the pony tail?
Cs Hunters
Buffalo needs a two station solution. CT as a main Station and a train stop in One Seneca Tower to help put both buildings back on the city and County tax rolls.
Pete Zah
Bus station guy
alicia mcdevitt
If the Train had better access to other locations more people would use Amtrak. I would definitely. Right now we have to go to NYC to change tracks. CT can do this!
JJJJ123
thanks Pete
Cs Hunters
blah, blah, blah….
Pete Zah
I want to thank Daddy Cuomo
Rob T
Bleh
AOEJR
get your boots on!!!
Rob T
“lending”
Cs Hunters
roll up your sleeves for one and lead from the front.
Pete Zah
Daddy gave us a homework assignment and Im proud to say we have done it.
Cs Hunters
once
James Bill
looks like its downtown they are just wasting time
Pete Zah
Parsons Brinkerhoff is a campaign contributor of Byron Brown and Governor Cuomo
Promo the robot
go joe Frazier at the end
Derek
Heard but not listened to
BuffaloIndieRocker
What I want to know is why are they not entertaining the idea of a park in Tonawanda, north of Riverside, close to the strip club
Cs Hunters
or tear down another good building
AOEJR
“where the public would be heard”???? GTF out of here!!!!!~
JJJJ123
correct derek
Bull Oney
“I’d like to thank gov Cuomo for giving this to us….” Are you kidding? Giving us what? Some of OUR own money back?
Pete Zah
Transparent process where members of the committee will be anonymously sniping and posturing against the Central Terminal.
Promo the robot
typical
Pete Zah
It has been preserved. It needs to be USED
Cs Hunters
Ok , I heard you Mayor.
Pete Zah
lollllllllll
Corey Reichle
Sure looks like Polonia has been ignored
Derek
this is hilarious
AOEJR
yes there are (forgotten neighborhoods)
Pete Zah
lolololololol
Dave Phillips
Gong Mayor bum please
Pete Zah
lol
Cs Hunters
housing where?
Derek
“Invested heavily”– in demolition funds. “Broadway market”– which under city supervision is largely empty
Jay Sailor
LIE FROM THE MAYOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
JJJJ123
there are no forgotten neighborhoods?
alicia mcdevitt
Lies
Corey Reichle
demolitions… that’s investment
Pete Zah
structural unemployment for black people, racist policing, gentrification and lead poising
Corey Reichle
How about building?
BuffaloIndieRocker
Schroeder ’17
Cs Hunters
Demotions….. YES – via City neglect! No code enforcement of absentee owners.
Pete Zah
food deserts, failing schools, foreclosures, opiod epidemic
JJJJ123
This speech isn’t making him look well…
alicia mcdevitt
…and coumo’s puppet has spoken
Phyllis Blum
the Mayor is sounding good but that is all that it is… Talk, I don’t see much action going on , except a lot of vacant lots…
AOEJR
I challenge anyone here to walk anywhere within a 800 yard radius of CT. Wherever you go…., its FORGOTTEN!!! Its, CT area, is the VERY definition of FORGOTTEN.
Dan Justdan
Byron thinks that bulldozing 100% of a problem neighborhood would = success
Pete Zah
lolllll
Derek
I hope this is available for download– I want that clip of Brown saying there are no forgotten neighborhoods and touring “demolition” as investment
Dan Justdan
Sadly
Pete Zah
we have movies at the CT. we dont need trains
AOEJR
Excuse me. I gotta go to the bathroom and puke. Thank God that HIGGINS has gonads!!!
Cs Hunters
DT will became a s-hole via cramming every possible thing DT.
JJJJ123
so, whats the next step with CT?
Pete Zah
seriously F down town
Cs Hunters
God Bless you Assemblywomen.
JJJJ123
let’s invest in CT and knock more stuff down around it
Pete Zah
its disneyland bullshit with what they’ve done to it
Danny
I was away for a few….whats happing
Pete Zah
this is win win? by ignoring what the vast majority of the public wants to do?
Promo the robot
here we go
Phyllis Blum
Again, these men and the few women, are only interested in pouring more money in downtown and any neighborhood west of Main St. Take a look at any street east or south and see the truth.
Dan Justdan
CT still exists only because demolition would cost so much
JJJJ123
There’s no play from here for CT
Promo the robot
is he on sedatives?
Pete Zah
this is the beginning of the continuance….
Promo the robot
bottom of his heart
Pete Zah
Thoughtful debate with anonymous comments to the Buffalo News about you cowards displeasure with Brian Higgins.
Danny
canalside is busy enough
Cs Hunters
Get $20 Million from the Buffalo half-billion destined for a Grand Island Tourist center and move it to the CT to revamp the Concourse and Restaurant. Do we need a building to tell people where togo
Pete Zah
Some of these people do not even want to comment? what are they here for?
Corey Reichle
The nays are the only sane ones in the room
Aaron Borngraber
I take it i missed a motion?
Phyllis Blum
Wonder what property downtown those for the motion own or have interest.
Pete Zah
who is abstaining?
Dave Phillips
yay!!!! the same guys that said Bass Pro would be great smack in the center of downtown now vote for this DT instead of CT
Danny
where is it going? downtown?
Dan Justdan
Any new station is going right next to the Exchange St station
Corey Reichle
Downtown
Dave Phillips
downtown
Sue Schunk Quirk
I could see both sides. I’ll give them a chance to prove themselves.
Pete Zah
Bobbbbbbbbby boy
Danny
fixed all along
alicia mcdevitt
WRITE THE GOVERNOR AND DEMAND A PUBLIC VOTE. IT’S PUBLIC MONEY!
JJJJ123
abstain. what a waste
Corey Reichle
666 viewers right now lol
Cs Hunters
DOT – great put the station under the I-190 where concrete slabs will fall/
KC
I like turtles!!!
AOEJR
Higgins, Kennedy, Poloncarz abd Connie Moss speaking up for the 87.9% I hope that we all remember them for standing tall when the deck was stacked against the people!
Corey Reichle
^^^
Dan Justdan
Take down the 190
Corey Reichle
Mayor Brown is out at the next election
alicia mcdevitt
CHRYSTAL PEOPLES IS BOUGHT AND PAID FOR!
Pete Zah
1-518-474-8390
Pete Zah
call Andrew Cuomo right now
AOEJR
VOTE in September…November! This year and next.
Promo the robot
calling will do nothing
Dan Justdan
Brown’s peeps will continue to reelect him until he’s dead or retires
Danny
Cuomo and brown gotta go !!!!
alicia mcdevitt
lies!!!
KC
Vote early, vote often.
Sue Schunk Quirk
Now let’s go get drunk
Dan Justdan
hah @ Sue
Pete Zah
BOOoooooooo
Danny
waaaa
Danny
what a crock