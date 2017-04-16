Tielman continues to advocate Buffalo Nexus as preferred Amtrak location

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture is preparing to showcase its plans for a new downtown train station, in an effort to demonstrate that the area that comprises Canal District and lower Main Street is the best bet at this juncture. Campaign executive director Tim Tielman has branded the site as Buffalo Nexus. The presentation on Monday, April 17 (12:30pm) will be held at the auditorium lobby inside One Seneca Tower, which overlooks the proposed site.
Tielman feels that this is still the best site for the transportation-oriented development, despite a recent uptick in political and community support for the Central Terminal as the preferred location. Tielman and Campaign members worked on the Nexus project for two years, to show that the station would be an ideal fit for Buffalo’s “Golden Triangle” – a part of the city that was a big economic driver over the last century. Tielman and his supporters feel that this area is already primed for the project, which would enhance all of the other recent developments that have occurred around the site as of late. The Buffalo Nexus is considered to be an ideal hub that would service a growing urban population, while helping to enhance a more vibrant downtown.
“The train station question is, first and foremost, how do we support public transit users and train users, and thereby support Amtrak? What spot in Buffalo can do that best?” says Tielman. “How can we leverage that to support our other public investments?”