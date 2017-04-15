After a short stint at Ballyhoo last evening, I ended up taking a few friends across the street to check out The Western Door Bar & Grille (WD) at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, located in Buffalo’s Cobblestone District. Upon walking in, we were guided to the second floor of the newly constructed casino addition. From the exterior to the interior, the place looks pretty sharp. It literally glows on the outside (like a beacon), and the inside features all sorts of ambient lighting.

The staircase entranceway is somewhat dramatic, with a large vertical TV screen that shows casino clips. One clip features Buffalo’s City Hall being constructed with playing cards. At the top of the stairs is a bar, with a large dining area to the left. We hung around the bar for a bit, checking out a number of interesting design features – one looked like a column of penny blanks. The place was fairly empty, so we began to wander around looking at the layout.

One section of the dining area looked to be more casual, while the other was stepped up in formality. All of the tables were nicely set, and the dining chairs looked pretty comfy. As we strolled around, we came across a private dining room/conference room that can be reserved by calling ahead.

Our favorite part of the place was the wrap around balcony patio. It looked great. There was a nip in the air, but there were a ton of heat lamps projecting from the walls that really did the trick – it was nice and warm, despite being outside. The glass wind screen helped too. There were plenty of lounge-style seating arrangements, surrounding lit fire pits. Once my crew discovered all of this, I had a hard time dragging them away… we ended up staying at the WD a lot longer than we anticipated.

I have a feeling that once Buffalonians start to discover this place, it’s going to be a popular spot to hang out. The next time we head back, we’re going to try the food. This time, we were just happy having some drinks, and chilling in the newfangled surroundings. Even if you don’t gamble, there’s no reason that you can’t try the casino out for other reasons, WD being one of them.

Call 1-877-8-SENECA for reservations. Click here for hours and additional info.