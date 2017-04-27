The Place seeks to impress with plans for new Porch Patio

As if The Place could get any better, the owners have come up with plans to add a wonderful front porch patio to the front of the building. In past years, the owners out out some tables and chairs, but this plan changes everything. Not only will this be a very welcoming and refreshing addition to the building, it will be a major statement in the neighborhood. For years, The Place made do with a quirky corner entranceway that was non-functional. It was amazing to see how many people would walk up the stairs to pull on the door handle. Then they would eventually find the side entranceway, just off the parking lot.
Once the porch is added, there will be no mistake about where to enter, and where to park your butt. The Place has really elevated its menu since opening, and has become a hometown favorite due to the old world club-like atmosphere, the solid menu, and the great drink selections. This new porch patio will certainly take things to an entirely different level.
The Place | 229 Lexington Avenue | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222-1717 | (716) 882-7522 | Facebook | Menu