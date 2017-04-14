The Historic Colored Musicians Club is turning 100. That’s an incredible stretch of time, especially to weather much of the tumultuous ups and downs that this city has undergone. But the club stuck it out, and continues to create music history by drawing some of the finest jazz museums through its doors. When it comes to the longstanding history of jazz in Buffalo, and the talents that have played along the way, the Colored Musicians Club stands as a testament to the foundations and the explorations of jazz.
Now it’s time to pay tribute to the club that has withstood the test of time. On Saturday, April 15, the community is invited to come celebrate the club’s history, and its future, at the Centennial Gala to be hosted at The Hotel @ The Lafayette. The evening will feature:
- A celebration of the 533 AFM MUSICIANS Union
- Rishon Odel and 5th Element at cocktail hour
- Special keynote speaker from Kennedy Center of the Arts
- Mayor Brown will be in attendance
- 533 orchestra directed by national recording artist Bill Easley
Jazz lovers, this is your chance to support the legendary club, and those who have played there. It’s a chance to catch with up an era gone by, while lauding the ongoing efforts to solidify Buffalo as one of the great jazz cities of all time.
The Historic Colored Musicians Club Centennial Gala
Saturday, April 15, 2017
5:30 PM – 10 PM
The Hotel at The Lafayette | 391 Washington Street | Buffalo, New York 14203