The Future of 884 Main Street Looks Bright

884 Main Street might not have a tenant as of yet, but we can certainly see that the building’s future looks bright. The building, which sits in the heart of the Medical Campus, was formerly home to Roxy’s – an alternative establishment that is still missed by many today. Back in July of ’16, BRO posted on some restoration work that was underway, after the building was purchased by Peter Rouff who also owns 888 Main Street (home of Coco).
For years, the circa 1883 brick mansion has been in need of some serious love and attention. Now it’s finally going to get it, which will hopefully help to attract a tenant. According the Rouff, “As soon as the windows are replaced, the exterior work will commence. John Gullick is fabricating all new custom windows to Preservation Board standards – a labor intensive project. The interior is build to suit – I will wait until a tenant is identified.”
In the meantime, the restoration of the exterior of the building is underway. The window replacement is up next, and then comes the re-envisioning of the facade (see rendering above) to bring the building up to date.
Currently, the building is being listed by Pyramid Brokerage.