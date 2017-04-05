Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The Future of 884 Main Street Looks Bright

7 Comments

884 Main Street might not have a tenant as of yet, but we can certainly see that the building’s future looks bright. The building, which sits in the heart of the Medical Campus, was formerly home to Roxy’s – an alternative establishment that is still missed by many today. Back in July of ’16, BRO posted on some restoration work that was underway, after the building was purchased by Peter Rouff who also owns 888 Main Street (home of Coco).

For years, the circa 1883 brick mansion has been in need of some serious love and attention. Now it’s finally going to get it, which will hopefully help to attract a tenant. According the Rouff, “As soon as the windows are replaced, the exterior work will commence.   John Gullick is fabricating all new custom windows to Preservation Board standards – a labor intensive project. The interior is build to suit – I will wait until a tenant is identified.”

In the meantime, the restoration of the exterior of the building is underway. The window replacement is up next, and then comes the re-envisioning of the facade (see rendering above) to bring the building up to date.

Currently, the building is being listed by Pyramid Brokerage.

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • Anthony Laviano

    It’s 2017, you can say lesbian.

    • Vandra

      The funny part is because the word lesbian appeared, some click-bait ads featuring Ellen popped up between some comments. Am I the only one?

  • UrbanLove

    I thought a lesbian bar was going back in, actually.
    John G. is the master of windows.

  • David

    “The building, which sits in the heart of the Medical Campus”??? Really? They way I look at it is that the building isn’t even in the medical campus. I guess the Medical Campus is going to be like Allentown having a few hundred hearts.

  • OldFirstWard

    ” John Gullick is fabricating all new custom windows to Preservation Board standards – a labor intensive project.”

    Unfortunately, painting the brick building is not an acceptable method according to preservation standards. It is a continuation of it’s desecration. Removing the awful paint is a labor intensive job, painting over it is the cheap and easy way out.

    • Mike_Puma

      Painting brick that is already painted is perfectly acceptable within the Department of Interior’s Standards. In fact, in most situations they generally prefer it to be repainted rather than using excessive or abrasive means to get back to natural brick.

  • rubagreta

    If your feeling a little down and depressed, on Google check out this section of Main Street in 2007 and 2016.

    In 2007, Buffalo was total sh*t. An embarrassment. Incredible transformation in 10 years. And it’s not just the new buildings. It’s the old dilapidated buildings that have been brought back to their original condition.