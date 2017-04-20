Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Train Station – Downtown Site is the “Preferred Location”

Based on “the availability of existing track infrastructure, site control/ownership, connectivity to existing multi-modal transportation options, proximity to activity centers, and readiness for development”, the downtown station has been designated as the preferred choice for the new train station. While the stakeholders meeting is still underway, the decision has been made after a consensus vote took place moments ago.

Dean Bob Shibley broke the news by stating “The majority is leaning to Downtown – the downtown site (the motion offered) is the preferred location.”

Senator Tim Kennedy spoke against the downtown site, saying that Central Terminal would have been the best bet in the long term. He concluded that the best thing to come of this process, was to bring the Central Terminal back into the public spotlight. He called the decision a win-win, once the terminal is also developed.

Then, Congressman Higgins stated that 87.9 percent of the public favors the Central Terminal. He felt that the community was not represented in the decision. He added that the recent renaissance in Buffalo is not a true renaissance unless we pay attention to our forgotten neighborhoods. He argued that the decision called for more vision, more imagination and more guts.

PDF of Buffalo Stakeholder Meeting #4.

Empire State Development (ESD) President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky said that this is a transportation decision, and therefore downtown is the clear winner. He also said that there will eventually be an adaptive reuse opportunity for the Central Terminal. He said this as a person who has invested a great deal of his own funds into the East Side (Larkinville). He added that the day and time will come for the Central Terminal, and we should all be happy with this decision.

Mayor Byron Brown said that this was an open and transparent public process, and that he is convinced that downtown is the right location for the train station, but that we should invest and preserve the Central Terminal at the same time. “There are no forgotten neighborhoods.” He referenced the investment in housing, the demolitions, and the Broadway Market as proof positive investments that have been made on the East Side.

10 votes for the downtown location. 4 votes for the Central Terminal. 1 abstention. And there you have it.

  • East Auroran

    Another downtown train station that looks like Chet’s Dog House or Jesters, jammed in under the Thruway. Inspired decision.

  • The system is rigged.

  • MrGreenJeans

    Put a new roof on the Exchange Street station, remodel the interior, build decent weather-protection over the track, and run a free shuttle bus to the NFTA bus station for an hour before & after each train arrival. Problem solved, much less expensively. If being “jammed in under the Thruway” is so bad, take down the damned Thruway – it has been Downtown’s horror show for far too long.

    • Andy Wulf

      That ship has sailed. We’re getting a new train station whether we need one or not.

    • East Auroran

      Good idea. Take down the Thruway and have thousands of cars and sem trucks on Seneca and other surface streets.

      Brown to East Side: Drop Dead.

  • Matthew Moje

    I’m ok with it being downtown, as long as they don’t use Tim Tielmans design

    • 300miles

      I’m fairly certain that was just a concept idea… not an actual design proposal.

  • MD

    Justice

  • BuffaLife

    “Mayor Byron Brown said that this was an open and transparent public process”

    Except that the public was not allowed to attend this meeting and weigh in…

    I don’t have a preference either way, but don’t claim the “process” to be something it was not.

  • Daktari100

    Great. Now work on making Amtrak stick to a more reliable timetable. If the trains could be counted on to be on time, tourists (and residents) in the region could use Amtrak to travel between Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

  • buffalonian

    if the majority of the public wants it at the central terminal, it should be at the terminal. Who cares what those ten people voted for? It’s all about money in the end. We’re lining somebody’s pockets.

  • chewingwax

    Downtown is the right place for the train station. DEPEW IS NOT. Put the Depew station at the Central Terminal. It’s a no brainer. Also they must remove the choke points where the freight trains hold up the Amtrak trains. This is what they’re doing in Rochester and it makes a lot of sense. Until Amtrak isn’t beholden to the CSX train tracks and the slow or broken down freight trains they will never run on time. I ride the train back and forth to Rochester on an almost weekly basis. The train going west is routinely over an hour late. It’s a joke.