Taqueria Sunday – Help Raise Funds for the #Buffalo25

Back in the fall of 2016 a couple of local Mexican restaurants were raided due to the practice of employing undocumented workers. Since that time, a number of the workers have remained in Buffalo fighting extradition. Aside from the time and money that go into the immigration case battles, these workers are unemployable, which means that they are not able to afford to pay for simple cost of living expenses, such as food and rent. 

We invite you to join us for a day of food, cheer, community and solidarity with the#Buffalo25!

In order to help out these lost souls (known as the #Buffalo25), the community has come together in a number of instances to help raise funds for the workers and their families.

On Sunday, April 9, supporters are invited to rally around this cause in the form of an event called Taqueria Sunday. This is your chance to fill your belly with a medley of tacos*, including bean, and barbacoa (slow cooked beef). 

Buffalo is called The City of Good Neighbors for a reason. So far, the community has gone to great lengths to support the #Buffalo25, and will continue to do so. 

Taqueria Sunday – Help Raise Funds for the #Buffalo25

Pilgrim – St. Luke’s and El Nuevo Camino United Church of Christ

335 Richmond Ave at W Utica St, Buffalo, NY

Sunday, April 9, 2017

3 – 7 PM (or until the food sells out)

For $10 you can enjoy 3 tacos – beef, chicken and/or veggie (bean or potato) and a pop or water. Plus Antonio’s legendary barbacoa taco will be 4$/taco. There may be dessert as well.

  • Sabres00

    These comments are going to get interesting, especially with the Buffalo News tightening up their paywall.

  • Mytwocents

    Who’s going to be making the tacos, the #Buffalo25?