Sole High Makes Way for The Cellar

2 Comments

Sharks & OG 750s

Elmwood Avenue’s super cool Sole High sneaker boutique recently made a strategic move to 2321 Main Street. Currently Sole High’s Elmwood Avenue location (next to Sole Man), is being transitioned into a sneaker and clothing boutique called The Cellar, which will be opening next week (569 Elmwood Avenue).

This is good news for a number of reasons. First, this section of Elmwood Avenue (Lexington to Bryant) does not need any more empty storefronts. Second, judging by the looks of the styles (check it out), The Cellar stocks some pretty cool product lines.

Sneaker lovers will go crazy for the brand new Jordan 1s, Lebrons, Dunk SBs, etc. And the prices (all under $100) means that you will be able to pick up a snazzy pair without breaking the bank. The Cellar will also specialize in selling Supreme Gear – born in downtown Manhattan, worn by skaters and artists, and stylized by influential designers, photographers, artists, and musicians. This street/skate culture brand should fit in well with the whole Elmwood vibe.

Sorry to see Sole High leaving the space (we will catch up with Polo Kerber soon enough), but thankfully we have an stylish new store concept coming in to fill his shoes. 

The Cellar Boutique | 569 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • Johnny Pizza

    “First, this section of Elmwood Avenue (Lexington to Bryant) does not need any more empty storefronts.”
    Poppycock. Elmwood Village is the land of never-ending sunshine and rainbows. Isn’t that why your earlier article today was about telling Hertel to be like Elmwood?

  • jerkstore

    “we have an stylish new store concept coming”

    Uh, what about the folks who live near where Sole High is moving on Main Street? It’s great that that section on Main Street is getting a new business.

    We get it, BR is really for bougie Elmwood Village folks who are really bothered by the empty storefronts on this section of Elmwood. God forbid you consider a different audience on the other side of Main Street.