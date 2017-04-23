ShopCraft features mixed media works by artist, Alison E. Kurek

A new bubbly art exhibit has come to life at ShopCraft on Elmwood Avenue. ShopCraft is an extension of 719 Elmwood (in the rear of the space). It features revolving art and artisan exhibits, featuring local talents that likes of Alison Kurek. Kurek is currently showing at the space (opening this weekend). Her mixed media creations (acrylic paint on canvas with hand sculpted synthetic clay focal points and accents) are full of life, and appeal to anyone who might be an animal lover, or who might simply love the uplifting works to hang at home or the office. Aside from pets, the works of art might also feature humans, wine, yoga, buffalo, or Silent Mylo (her rescue cat).

Kurek, a graduate of the State University College at Buffalo and the University at Buffalo, says that her works start in the form of a dream, which leads to a sketch, which then get painted and finally sculpted. One might think that these types of images would ultimately end up being featured on greeting cards, but for now, they are imaginative works of art that you can find at ShopCraft through June 1, 2017.

“Alison believes a good sense of humor is needed to maneuver through life and offers her whimsical art as a glimpse at the lighter side of things.”

ShopCraft with Alison Kurek

719 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222

ShopCraft is an artisan collective that is crafting a community of handmade and eco-conscious artisans for a unique and meaningful shopping experience.

